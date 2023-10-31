The sports category has moved to a new website.

Why men need to stop putting their phones in their pocket

Temi Iwalaiye

Many men don’t go around with bags, so they end up keeping their phones in their pockets. This is quite dangerous, and here's why.

Why men shouldn't put their phones in their pocket [gadgetsloud]
According to an analysis of 21 radiation research publications, men who kept their cell phones near their genitals for an extended period had lower sperm count and any sperm that survived had damaged DNA.

A lot of men have struggled with infertility. According to statistics, 14% of people worldwide struggle with infertility, with male infertility accounting for 40% of cases.

A team at the University of Newcastle in Australia conducted a study that aimed to understand the reason for this by making use of data gotten over many years.

A total of 1492 human sperm samples were investigated throughout the research. Twenty-one of the studies that the authors analysed demonstrated a direct correlation between sperm damage and mobile radiation.

It was discovered that sperm exposure was associated with a startling eight percent and nine percent decrease in sperm motility and viability

Every experimental laboratory study and every related observational study on this phenomenon produced identical results. The simple message from these studies is - putting phones in your pocket is damaging to your sperm health,

Men are not taking this seriously enough. The authors stated, "a future health burden that may be created if conception proceeds with defective, DNA-damaged spermatozoa"—if they keep their phones in their pockets.

Temi Iwalaiye

