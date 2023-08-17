The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

The fascinating science behind why most Koreans can't have body odour

Oghenerume Progress

Body odour is influenced by various factors, including genetics, diet, personal hygiene, and cultural practices.

Koreans' odourless elegance secret unveiled [Reddit]
Koreans' odourless elegance secret unveiled [Reddit]

While almost anyone can get body odour, there is a particular population that do not fall into this category - Koreans.

During the hot summer season, a lot of people, especially those who sweat a lot, are concerned about the body odour excreted from their sweaty armpits. But this is not an issue for people from Korea as they do not get body odour.

If you have been close to a Korean, you might have noticed their armpits almost never smells no matter how much physical activity they engage in. The reason for this is in their genes.

ADVERTISEMENT

First, it is important to understand how we get body odour.

When we produce sweat, this sweat contains salts, proteins, and other compounds in addition to water. Bacteria on our skin break down these compounds, and the breakdown leads to release of smelly substances and hence, body odour.

Our armpits and groin contain apocrine glands regulated by a gene called ABCC11 which makes them produce even stronger odour.

Basically, the ABCC11 gene is responsible for armpit odour production. This gene is present in more than 80% of Europeans, Africans, and Latin Americans.

Koreans do not possess this gene according to research by the University of Bristol. Specifically, only 0.006% of Koreans have the ABCC11 gene which explains why they cannot have body odour.

ADVERTISEMENT

This means an average Korean can do physical activities where they sweat for hours and they would have no body odour. This also explains the rarity of deodorant in the Korean space as they focus more on perfumes.

This gene does not only affect body odour production as research also says that those who don't have the ABCC11 gene are more likely to get dry earwax than wet earwax.

I bet the next time you see a sweaty Korean, you'll understand better why they don't have any body odour.

Recommended articles

Oghenerume Progress Oghenerume Progress Although a trained Environmental microbiologist, Progress has learnt the intricacies and mastered the art of writing compelling content, strongly complimented by a nose for news, ethical values and a passion to always deliver.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

The fascinating science behind why most Koreans can't have body odour

The fascinating science behind why most Koreans can't have body odour

Tips to soften coarse hair

Tips to soften coarse hair

‘When will you have kids?’ - 7 classy responses

‘When will you have kids?’ - 7 classy responses

'They will still break your heart so receive the gifts' – Tiwa Savage advises ladies

'They will still break your heart so receive the gifts' – Tiwa Savage advises ladies

Blisters: How they form & why you shouldn’t pop them, according to AI

Blisters: How they form & why you shouldn’t pop them, according to AI

5 of the world's most famous artists and their masterpieces

5 of the world's most famous artists and their masterpieces

7 behaviours causing your shoe soles to wear out unevenly

7 behaviours causing your shoe soles to wear out unevenly

Is black soap good or bad for the skin? Here's what science says about it

Is black soap good or bad for the skin? Here's what science says about it

Rider excited after spotting Winnie Odinga in her Mercedes SUV Coupe [Video]

Rider excited after spotting Winnie Odinga in her Mercedes SUV Coupe [Video]

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Foods to eat for bigger breasts and bum

4 foods to eat for bigger breasts and bum

Black soap and it's benefits [stylecraze/orami]

Is black soap good or bad for the skin? Here's what science says about it

Lefties and their struggles [Pinterest]

5 struggles only left-handed people can relate with

Woman Taking Pill

Women are at a higher risk of getting a stroke, here’s why