The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

Rising trend: Why people with good hearing are using aids

Amos Robi

With the advancement of technology, more people who are not deaf are using hearing aids

An elderly woman wearing hearing aid
An elderly woman wearing hearing aid

Hearing aids are commonly associated with individuals who are deaf or have significant hearing loss.

However, there is a growing trend of people using hearing aids even if they are not deaf.

This phenomenon can be attributed to various reasons, ranging from mild hearing impairments to the desire for enhanced auditory experiences.

ADVERTISEMENT

One of the primary reasons people who are not deaf might use hearing aids is due to mild to moderate hearing loss.

This type of hearing impairment might not render someone completely unable to hear but can make it challenging to discern conversations, especially in noisy environments, or to hear certain frequencies clearly.

Hearing aids can significantly improve the quality of life for individuals with such conditions by amplifying sounds and enhancing their ability to engage in everyday activities.

A man wearing hearing aid
A man wearing hearing aid Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

As people age, their auditory capabilities often diminish, even if they do not become completely deaf.

This age-related hearing loss, known as presbycusis, typically affects the ability to hear high-pitched sounds and understand speech in noisy environments.

Many older adults use hearing aids to mitigate these effects, allowing them to maintain social interactions and enjoy activities like watching TV or listening to music more fully.

Tinnitus, characterized by a persistent ringing or buzzing in the ears, affects many people and can be quite debilitating.

ADVERTISEMENT

While tinnitus is not the same as hearing loss, it is often managed using hearing aids. Many modern hearing aids come equipped with features that can help mask the sound of tinnitus, providing significant relief for sufferers.

Recent research has highlighted a potential link between hearing loss and cognitive decline.

Using hearing aids to correct even mild hearing impairments may help reduce the risk of cognitive issues, such as dementia.

By ensuring clear auditory input, hearing aids can help maintain cognitive function and overall mental health.

ADVERTISEMENT
Hearing aid
Hearing aid Pulse Live Kenya

Some individuals use hearing aids to enhance their listening experience, even if they do not have significant hearing loss.

Musicians, for instance, might use hearing aids to better hear subtle nuances in music.

Similarly, people who work in environments with low-level background noise may find that hearing aids help them hear conversations more clearly.

ADVERTISEMENT

Auditory processing disorders (APDs) affect how the brain processes sound rather than the ear's ability to hear.

Individuals with APDs might struggle to understand speech in noisy environments or follow complex auditory information.

Hearing aids can be beneficial for these individuals by amplifying and clarifying sounds, making it easier to process auditory information.

ADVERTISEMENT

The technology behind hearing aids has advanced significantly, making them more appealing to a broader audience.

Modern hearing aids are discreet, comfortable, and come with a variety of features such as Bluetooth connectivity, directional microphones, and noise reduction capabilities.

These advancements make hearing aids more attractive even to those without significant hearing loss, as they can be used to enhance everyday listening experiences and improve overall quality of life.

Hearing aid [UF Health]
Hearing aid [UF Health] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Some people choose to use hearing aids as a preventative measure to protect their hearing from further damage.

By using hearing aids in noisy environments, they can reduce the strain on their auditory system, potentially slowing the progression of hearing loss.

Recommended articles

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Rising trend: Why people with good hearing are using aids

Rising trend: Why people with good hearing are using aids

3 mental benefits of keeping pets & why you should have one

3 mental benefits of keeping pets & why you should have one

Nairobi fly: Understanding its effects, habitat and treatment

Nairobi fly: Understanding its effects, habitat and treatment

Reasons no Kenyan may conquer Mt. Everest without supplemental oxygen

Reasons no Kenyan may conquer Mt. Everest without supplemental oxygen

8 interesting things Africa has contributed to the world

8 interesting things Africa has contributed to the world

Ladies: 7 fashion tips to enhance your apple-shaped figure

Ladies: 7 fashion tips to enhance your apple-shaped figure

You can cook these 5 African dishes to celebrate Africa Day 2024

You can cook these 5 African dishes to celebrate Africa Day 2024

7 everyday activities straining your back and how to deal with them

7 everyday activities straining your back and how to deal with them

7 stereotypes associated with big-bellied men

7 stereotypes associated with big-bellied men

Pulse Cares Donation Drive
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
May 31, 2024
Pulse Cares Donation Drive Ends Today
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

A woman having a good time with a cat

3 mental benefits of keeping pets & why you should have one

Pregnant woman having a quarrel with her husband

Common mistakes men make during their partners' pregnancy journey

A man with a big belly

7 stereotypes associated with big-bellied men

A nail dryer at work

5 risks associated with nail dryers & safer options to go for