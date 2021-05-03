Improve your workout with these impressive fitness gadgets in 2021

With a detailed selection of fitness gadgets being snapped up on a regular basis all around the world at the moment, we thought we’d highlight some of the best of them.

Tangram skipping rope

Even the humble skipping rope hasn’t escaped a technological facelift. In the case of the Tangram skipping rope, it’s a hugely impressive improvement too. This smart rope comes with 23 LEDs and magnetic sensors, which help keep track of your workouts and provide various feedback on aspects of your skipping session. You can find out how many calories you’ve burned, for example.

UpRight Go Posture Trainer

Having a bad posture can not only lead to a number of health issues later on in life, but it can also hinder a workout if you’re experiencing any aches and pains. If you’re prone to slouching on the sofa while you tuck into a game of slots from Mansion for South Africans players, or you’re regularly suffering from back pain while at your desk at work, consider purchasing the UpRight Go Posture Trainer. This miniature device fits tidily onto your back and provides real-time posture feedback via an app to your smartphone. If you can’t stop slouching, then give the UpRight Go Posture Trainer is a go.

Pulse Live Kenya

PowerDot 2.0

Suffering from aches and pains after a workout is a common issue, making the need for inventions like the PowerDot 2.0 a very real one. Offering targeted muscle recovery via a slick and easy to grasp app, the PowerDot 2.0 is a portable performance tool that provides electrical stimulation to help people recover from injury or alleviate any annoying or painful twinges.

Bowflex SelectTech dumbbells

Owning a set of dumbbells can take up a lot of room. Step forward, the all-in-one offering in the shape of the Bowflex SelectTech dumbbells. You can go from light to heavy weights with the turn of a dial thanks to its one set design. They come with an impressive app, too, allowing you to gain a more detailed insight into your dumbbell workouts.

Pulseroll Plus

As far as vibrating rollers go, the Pulseroll Plus is probably the best device on the market. We all experience soreness after exercising or need to loosen up before a workout, which is what the Pulseroll Plus helps combat. A specialist in stimulating myofascial release, this vibrating foam roller has you covered.

NURVV Run

The running community can’t get enough of it, and it’s entirely understandable as to why, as NURVV Run’s smart insoles continue to help people run faster and with a better technique all around the world. The insole fits easily into most running shoes, and it records your route thanks to its built-in GPS. You can gain feedback around your cadence, step length, foot strike, pronation and a whole host of other beneficial data, too.