Women are at a higher risk of getting a stroke, here’s why

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

In a recent segment on Prime TV's morning show, Dr Collins Abbaitey Muzu shared a startling revelation about women's health.

Woman Taking Pill
Woman Taking Pill

He brought attention to the higher risk of stroke that women face compared to their male counterparts, attributing this risk to the use of oral contraceptives.

Dr. Muzu shed light on the connection between oral contraceptives and stroke risk.

He pointed out that oral contraceptives, when ingested, could potentially contribute to the narrowing of blood vessels responsible for transporting blood to the brain. This constriction of blood flow might result in a stroke, where the brain is deprived of necessary oxygen due to limited blood supply.

Delving deeper into his explanation, Dr. Muzu emphasised that extended use of oral contraceptives could foster the formation of blood clots. These clots, when present in the arteries, could obstruct the normal flow of blood and hinder the delivery of oxygen to the brain.

As a consequence, a stroke might occur due to the brain's inability to function optimally without sufficient oxygen. It's worth noting that this insight highlights a potential health concern for women who are using or considering oral contraceptives.

Dr. Muzu's cautionary remarks prompt consideration of the balance between the benefits and risks associated with oral contraception.

Individuals relying on such contraceptives are advised to stay informed about their health status and consult healthcare professionals for personalized guidance. This revelation serves as a reminder of the intricate connections between lifestyle choices, medical decisions, and overall well-being.

As more awareness is raised about the potential stroke risk for women using oral contraceptives, it underscores the significance of staying attuned to one's health and making informed choices to promote a healthier lifestyle.

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Okyere is a journalist and talented scriptwriter with a strong passion for creating a positive impact on society through her writing. She focuses on addressing pressing societal issues to raise awareness and provoke thought.

