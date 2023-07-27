The sports category has moved to a new website.

Buganda Kingdom gears up for 30th coronation ceremony

Eric Kyama

Buganda Kingdom is set to commemorate Kabaka (King) Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II’s 30th coronation.

Buganda monarch Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II
The event, which is set to be commemorated on Monday, July 31st, 2023, at Lubiri-Mengo, Rubaga division, marks three decades since the Kabaka was crowned, thus making him the longest-serving Buganda Kingdom monarch.

Pulse Uganda has since learned that the Archbishop of Kampala, His Grace Paul Ssemogerere, will conduct prayers during the highly anticipated ceremonies.

Buganda Kingdom says the coronation will be held under the theme ''The Value of Clans to the Kingdom."

While addressing the media on Wednesday, July 26th, 2023, at Bulange Mengo, the minister for special duties and chairperson of the organising committee, David Mpanga, said that before D-day, there will be special prayers for the Kabaka in several mosques on Friday, July 28th, 2023, as well as the unveiling of Ssentema housing projects.

"Buganda Kingdom will be commemorating 30 years since Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi was crowned. We call up all religious denominations to join us in these celebrations, which are very important to Buganda Kingdom," Mpanga told the media.

All Seventh-day Adventist churches will hold special prayers for the Kabaka on Saturday, ahead of Sunday prayers in all Christian religions, bringing special messages from the Kingdom.

Mpanga said that this year's celebrations will centre on clans since clans are vital to Buganda's existence and origin and that it is past time for members of diverse clans to understand their significance.

Eric Kyama is a News and Business writer with Pulse Uganda

