RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle  >  Careers

8 ways to become a successful influencer

Fabian Simiyu

Finding your niche and developing a portfolio are key when establishing yourself as an influencer.

From left: Shix Kapienga, Abel Mutua, Crazy Kennr and Boniface Mwangi
From left: Shix Kapienga, Abel Mutua, Crazy Kennr and Boniface Mwangi

An influencer is an individual who has a high level of popularity or authority within their industry. Influencers tend to gain followership easily because they have significant experience, success, or expertise in what they do.

As an influencer, it is important to note that you don’t need to be known on a large scale like major celebrities.

Different types of influencers

Nano-influencer - comprises of 1,000- 10,000 followers.

Micro-influencers - comprises of 10,000- 50,000 followers.

Mid-tier influencers - comprises of 50,000- 500,000 followers.

Macro-influencers - comprises of 500, 000- 1,000,000 followers.

Mega influencers - over 1,000,000 followers.

Find your niche

You first need to know what you want to major in as it will help you to focus on your area of specialization. To achieve this, your passions and strengths should be the first priority because choosing a niche that aligns with those areas allows you to show off and further hone your skills.

Crazy Kennar at the 2021 Pulse Influencer Awards
Crazy Kennar at the 2021 Pulse Influencer Awards Pulse Live Kenya

READ: 5 key attributes that have made Joy Kendi one of Kenya's most successful influencers

By doing this, your entire focus will be shifted to just one area of the industry, which will make it easier for you to establish your authority and hence attract your audience.

Examples of niches include travel, fashion & lifestyle, sports, food, skincare, gaming, movies & TV, tech, and career coaching.

Choose your social media platform

Choosing the specific social media to use for your target audience is key in case you want to grow as an influencer.

You should carry out your own research in relation to the social media platforms that your target audience uses most of the time. You will also want to look at which platforms other influencers in your industry use most often as it will help to pinpoint the direction that suits you most.

Social media platforms that most influencers use include Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter.

Dance influencer Ajib Gathoni at the 2021 Pulse Influencer Awards
Dance influencer Ajib Gathoni at the 2021 Pulse Influencer Awards Pulse Live Kenya

Develop your content strategy

Providing high-quality and relevant content to your targeted audience showcases that you are an expert and valuable resource and it always helps in establishing your presence as an influencer.

You must decide what formats your content will take and how you will share this content across your social media platforms.

You might for example use Instagram for your audiovisual content while you post your written article on Twitter.

To make sure that people are engaging with you after posting your content, you should use online resources that can help you determine the best times of day to publish your content.

Build a portfolio

It is important for you as an influencer to have a portfolio where you showcase your work and the services you offer when people start searching for your profile online.

Boniface Mwangi at the 2021 Pulse Influencer Awards
Boniface Mwangi at the 2021 Pulse Influencer Awards Pulse Live Kenya

A website, for example, can serve as a link between you and your audience and it will automatically help them to get to know you easily.

Be consistent

To retain your following, publish high-quality content and provide it on a consistent basis.

Audiences appreciate consistent posts and are more likely to engage with them, which will also help you build stronger relationships with your followers.

Have an opinion

People may be more attracted and loyal to unique, authentic voices rather than those that just repeat the popular talking points.

Engage your audience

Your audience will only support you when you interact with them directly as they will feel valued.

Kenyan influencer Joy Kendi
Kenyan influencer Joy Kendi Pulse Live Kenya

Stay up to date on trends

Your audience has expectations that you will provide them with the latest news, trends, and other important information about your industry and you should not fail them as an influencer.

You can do this by following industry news sources, thought leaders, and other experts and sharing them with your audience, along with your perspective.

The 2021 Pulse Media Influencer of the Year Shix Kapienga
The 2021 Pulse Media Influencer of the Year Shix Kapienga Pulse Live Kenya

This can also help you grow your audience because you can post content based on what people are searching for at the moment and use social media hashtags to spread your content to people who don't already follow you.

The 2nd Edition of the Pulse Influencer Awards is scheduled for this Saturday, October 15 at the Movenpick Hotel.

The Pulse Influencer Awards has been set up to recognize and highlight bright lights in the influencer space in Kenya who are building actively engaged communities around their niche or craft.

Pulse will be awarding winners in 24 categories with the help of this year’s sponsors; Absa, Shop Zetu, Xiaomi, Little Cab and Safari Beauty at the gala on Saturday.

Read Also

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

8 ways to become a successful influencer

8 ways to become a successful influencer

How the Pulse Influencer Awards started

How the Pulse Influencer Awards started

Emotional Wahu speaks for the first time after delivery [Video]

Emotional Wahu speaks for the first time after delivery [Video]

Make your Friday evening epic with Sh3,000 at the Mövenpick Hotel, here's how

Make your Friday evening epic with Sh3,000 at the Mövenpick Hotel, here's how

7 important rules of friends-with-benefits relationships

7 important rules of friends-with-benefits relationships

5 key attributes that have made Joy Kendi one of Kenya's most successful influencers

5 key attributes that have made Joy Kendi one of Kenya's most successful influencers

6 important things to do if your partner doesn’t want to get married

6 important things to do if your partner doesn’t want to get married

Miracle Baby announces pregnancy with fiancée

Miracle Baby announces pregnancy with fiancée

I can write a whole book - Wakavinye on the benefits of working out while pregnant

I can write a whole book - Wakavinye on the benefits of working out while pregnant

Pulse Influencer Awards 2022 Countdown!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
October 15, 2022
Pulse Influencer Awards happening today!

Trending

Crazy Kennar at the 2021 Pulse Influencer Awards

Interesting history of influencer marketing in Kenya

Joy Kendi

5 key attributes that have made Joy Kendi one of Kenya's most successful influencers

From left: Shix Kapienga, Abel Mutua, Crazy Kennr and Boniface Mwangi

8 ways to become a successful influencer