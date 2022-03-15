Radio and TV personality Anne Mwaura has unveiled her own media consultancy and mental health platform.
Anne Mwaura announces major international partnership, unveils own company
It's been a labor of love but finally, we're at the finish line - Anne Mwaura
In a statement released on March 14, 2022, the Capital FM presenter divulged that her new venture will be out to offer expert opinions, analysis, and recommendations to organizations and individuals.
Anne Mwaura is a leading radio, television presenter, voice-over actress and is professionally trained as a stage voice-over artist based in Nairobi, Kenya.
"The rebranding comes with a redesign of her company’s website, logo, visuals and wide range of professional media training,” read part of the statement.
The statement also details that Mwaura has partnered with EMI Influencers Inc, an award winning PR, Marketing and Communications agency based in Toronto, Canada.
Over the years, EMI Influencers have been providing strategies to build strong credibility as well as establishing better online profiles for various brands and businesses.
In the past, they have worked with notable names like Morocco Omari, an Nollywood actor who featured in Empire Series, Kenyan-American actor, Benjamin Onyango and Miss Universe Kenya Rachel Mbuki.
"They provide best solutions to personal brands and businesses with expert consultancy and strategic plan implementation," the brief about EMI states.
Professionally, Mwaura has been trained in stage acting as well as journalism. She has established herself as a lifestyle journalist dealing with food, luxury travel, and mental health.
According to the radio host, her bubbly personality is always ready to try something new and push boundaries both locally and internationally.
"I'm not only a radio, and television presenter but a lifestyle journalist trained in the performing arts (major in acting/theatre). I like to describe myself, as a fun and outgoing person who always want to spread a little joy, sunshine and colour to everyone I meet,” says Ms Mwaura.
The former TV girl scores herself as some who is able to think on their feet, asses situations and come up with the best possible outcome.
"It's been a labor of love but finally we're at the finish line. Thank you so much to @eminentmediainc for doing so much of the heavy lifting and pushing me to not only create a brand I can be proud of but platform that's better than I could have imagined,” said Mwaura via her social media pages.
