In a statement released on March 14, 2022, the Capital FM presenter divulged that her new venture will be out to offer expert opinions, analysis, and recommendations to organizations and individuals.

Anne Mwaura is a leading radio, television presenter, voice-over actress and is professionally trained as a stage voice-over artist based in Nairobi, Kenya.

"The rebranding comes with a redesign of her company’s website, logo, visuals and wide range of professional media training,” read part of the statement.

Anne Mwaura announces major international partnership, unveils own company Pulse Live Kenya

The statement also details that Mwaura has partnered with EMI Influencers Inc, an award winning PR, Marketing and Communications agency based in Toronto, Canada.

Over the years, EMI Influencers have been providing strategies to build strong credibility as well as establishing better online profiles for various brands and businesses.

In the past, they have worked with notable names like Morocco Omari, an Nollywood actor who featured in Empire Series, Kenyan-American actor, Benjamin Onyango and Miss Universe Kenya Rachel Mbuki.

Anne Mwaura announces major international partnership, unveils own company Pulse Live Kenya

"They provide best solutions to personal brands and businesses with expert consultancy and strategic plan implementation," the brief about EMI states.

Professionally, Mwaura has been trained in stage acting as well as journalism. She has established herself as a lifestyle journalist dealing with food, luxury travel, and mental health.

According to the radio host, her bubbly personality is always ready to try something new and push boundaries both locally and internationally.

"I'm not only a radio, and television presenter but a lifestyle journalist trained in the performing arts (major in acting/theatre). I like to describe myself, as a fun and outgoing person who always want to spread a little joy, sunshine and colour to everyone I meet,” says Ms Mwaura.

Also Read: Capital FM presenter Anne Mwaura explains why she quit TV job

Anne Mwaura announces major international partnership, unveils own company Pulse Live Kenya

The former TV girl scores herself as some who is able to think on their feet, asses situations and come up with the best possible outcome.