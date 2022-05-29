How father-in-law shaped George Kinoti's life and success

The DCI chief revealed he never knew or even saw his own father until circumstances forced him to investigate his whereabouts.

Kinoti, however, said his father’s place was filled by his father-in-law whom he remembers as having been humble, wise and peace-loving.

He added that his father-in-law's style of leadership and philosophy largely shaped how he leads the investigations department in Kenya's police service.

“I can say that most of my philosophy, style, and manner of working with the government, today as a civil servant, I learned from Major,” Kinoti told Standard.

Despite John ‘Major’ M’Ringera - Kinoti's father-in-law - having been a long-serving civil servant, he lived a simple and humble life.

Kinoti narrated having low self-esteem because he had been born into poverty. He disclosed that he dodged questions regarding his family not because he was embarrassed by their situation but because he did not want to explain his family status.

“I was a troubled young man, heavily weighed down by my status and that of my family, I felt that few people cared about us because we had little to show or talk about, and thus I dodged questions pertaining to my family - not because of shame, but because I did not know how to explain my family status,” said Kinoti.

George Kinoti's search for his father

Kinoti recounted embarking on the search for his father after the birth of his second child, who he considered naming after his father-in-law which was against African norms.

He said his father-in-law prompted him to go search for his father to give consent for the naming.

“I had no idea what he looked like, or where he was. I crossed my fingers and like a soldier thrust in the middle of nowhere, but with the hope of finding his way, I decided to obey the orders and complain later,” he says