How father-in-law shaped George Kinoti's life and success

Amos Robi

Kinoti had not met and had no idea of where his father was until the birth of the DCI boss' 2nd child

Director of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti
Director of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti

Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) boss George Kinoti has revealed how his father-in-law played a major role in building him to be the man he is today.

The DCI chief revealed he never knew or even saw his own father until circumstances forced him to investigate his whereabouts.

Kinoti, however, said his father’s place was filled by his father-in-law whom he remembers as having been humble, wise and peace-loving.

He added that his father-in-law's style of leadership and philosophy largely shaped how he leads the investigations department in Kenya's police service.

“I can say that most of my philosophy, style, and manner of working with the government, today as a civil servant, I learned from Major,” Kinoti told Standard.

Despite John ‘Major’ M’Ringera - Kinoti's father-in-law - having been a long-serving civil servant, he lived a simple and humble life.

Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) boss George Kinoti
Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) boss George Kinoti

Kinoti narrated having low self-esteem because he had been born into poverty. He disclosed that he dodged questions regarding his family not because he was embarrassed by their situation but because he did not want to explain his family status.

“I was a troubled young man, heavily weighed down by my status and that of my family, I felt that few people cared about us because we had little to show or talk about, and thus I dodged questions pertaining to my family - not because of shame, but because I did not know how to explain my family status,” said Kinoti.

Kinoti recounted embarking on the search for his father after the birth of his second child, who he considered naming after his father-in-law which was against African norms.

DCI George Kinoti with DPP Nordin Haji
DCI George Kinoti with DPP Nordin Haji

He said his father-in-law prompted him to go search for his father to give consent for the naming.

“I had no idea what he looked like, or where he was. I crossed my fingers and like a soldier thrust in the middle of nowhere, but with the hope of finding his way, I decided to obey the orders and complain later,” he says

Kinoti later found his father but attributes his success to the mentorship and guidance of his parents-in-law.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

