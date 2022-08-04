RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle  >  Careers

Citizen TV poaches top K24 news anchor

Authors:

Dennis Milimo

Ex-K24 news anchor makes changes on his Bio as he joins Citizen TV

Ex-K24 news anchor Ayub Abdikadir poached by Citizen TV
Ex-K24 news anchor Ayub Abdikadir poached by Citizen TV

Former K24 news anchor Ayub Abdikadir has found a new home at Royal Media Services (RMS) owned station Citizen TV.

Abdikadir who was poached from Mediamax has joined the SK Macharia owned media house as a political journalist.

Across check done on his social media handles indicates that the fast-rising journalist has already made changes on his Bio to capture his new employer and his new position.

“Political Journalist at Citizen TV, TV host,” read part of Ayub Abdikadir's Bio.

Ayub Abdikadir and Sadam Hussein
Ayub Abdikadir and Sadam Hussein Ayub Abdikadir and Sadam Hussein Pulse Live Kenya

Ayub Abdikadir has switched stations days after being showered with lots of praises by Kenyans on how he handled the debate involving IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati and his CEO, Hussein Marjan, over the vetting and awarding of a mega tender to Smartmatic elections company.

“I know talent when I see one. I know professionalism when I spot it. I appreciate depth & research in journalism. Here is another great one of our nation working towards the top. He will get there. Kudos,” Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) in the Ministry of Industrialization, David Osiany told Abdikadir after the debate.

“So proud of my brother Ayub Abdikadir as he moves to a bigger stage Citizen TV. This is a testimony that hard work has never killed anybody. Go and shine my brother,” Sadam Hussein, an advocate of the High Court tweeted while celebrating Abdikadir’s new job.

READ: Former Citizen TV sports anchor Bernard Ndong heading to NTV

Before joining K24, Abdikadir worked for Ebru TV.

The signing of Abdikadir by Citizen TV, come days after they also lost one of their top journalist, Bernard Ndong to NTV.

Ndong was poached by NTV to join their sports desk and he officially made a debut at the station on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 after weeks of airing his promo.

Authors:

Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo is an experienced Digital and Broadcast Journalist with a demonstrated history of working in the broadcast and online media industry for over 4 years.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Citizen TV poaches top K24 news anchor

Citizen TV poaches top K24 news anchor

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen are expecting a baby

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen are expecting a baby

7 best foods to eat for more breast milk

7 best foods to eat for more breast milk

5 things to know about law that says men must marry 2 or more wives

5 things to know about law that says men must marry 2 or more wives

Avocado: The health benefits of this fruit are priceless

Avocado: The health benefits of this fruit are priceless

Ne-Yo speaks out after wife Crystal announced end of their 8-year marriage

Ne-Yo speaks out after wife Crystal announced end of their 8-year marriage

Actress Jacquline Wolper announces pregnancy in cute family portrait

Actress Jacquline Wolper announces pregnancy in cute family portrait

Nigerian star Tems announces Kenya tour

Nigerian star Tems announces Kenya tour

Anthony Hamilton treated to exclusive Kenyan Safari only 4 other celebrities have experienced

Anthony Hamilton treated to exclusive Kenyan Safari only 4 other celebrities have experienced

Trending

Polly irungu First official Photo Editor for the Office of the VP to the Biden-Harris Administration

Kenyan journalist lands White House job

Ex-K24 news anchor Ayub Abdikadir poached by Citizen TV

Citizen TV poaches top K24 news anchor