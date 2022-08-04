Citizen TV poaches top K24 news anchor

Abdikadir who was poached from Mediamax has joined the SK Macharia owned media house as a political journalist.

Across check done on his social media handles indicates that the fast-rising journalist has already made changes on his Bio to capture his new employer and his new position.

“Political Journalist at Citizen TV, TV host,” read part of Ayub Abdikadir's Bio.

Ayub Abdikadir and Sadam Hussein Pulse Live Kenya

Ayub Abdikadir has switched stations days after being showered with lots of praises by Kenyans on how he handled the debate involving IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati and his CEO, Hussein Marjan, over the vetting and awarding of a mega tender to Smartmatic elections company.

“I know talent when I see one. I know professionalism when I spot it. I appreciate depth & research in journalism. Here is another great one of our nation working towards the top. He will get there. Kudos,” Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) in the Ministry of Industrialization, David Osiany told Abdikadir after the debate.

“So proud of my brother Ayub Abdikadir as he moves to a bigger stage Citizen TV. This is a testimony that hard work has never killed anybody. Go and shine my brother,” Sadam Hussein, an advocate of the High Court tweeted while celebrating Abdikadir’s new job.

Before joining K24, Abdikadir worked for Ebru TV.

The signing of Abdikadir by Citizen TV, come days after they also lost one of their top journalist, Bernard Ndong to NTV.