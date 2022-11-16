Dr Mercy Korir lands plum job moments after resigning from KTN News

Dr Korir has been appointed the Business Development Manager for AAR Hospital. In the new job, the University of Nairobi graduate will be expected to oversee the hospital’s external communication and brand positioning as well as the establishment of new streams for revenue.

“Specifically she will be responsible for developing strategic business development, public relations, and corporate social responsibility plans for the hospital to attract potential clients and retain existing ones,” AAR hospital Chief Executive Officer Ken Muma said in a statement.

Dr Korir leaves the Standard Media Group at a time when the entity has seen mass departures to other media houses.

Dr Mercy Korir Pulse Live Kenya

The company also announced plans for mass layoffs that will see tens of journalists and other staff let go in a bid to reduce the cost of doing business.

Besides Dr Korir, two other senior journalists, Sharon Momanyi, KTN News Features Editor and Lilian Odera the Foreign Affairs Editor also tendered their resignations leaving major gaps in the media house.

KTN News was among the few media houses with the Health and Science desk and the only one with the foreign affairs desk which leaves the desks now empty.

The departures add to the previous departures that saw senior reporters leave for greener pastures.

KTN's Sharon Momanyi. Pulse Live Kenya