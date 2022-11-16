RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle  >  Careers

Dr Mercy Korir lands plum job moments after resigning from KTN News

Amos Robi

More departures are expected from Standard Media Group as the company looks at restructuring its business

Former KTN News Health and Science Editor Dr Mercy Korir has landed a new job just hours after tendering her resignation at the Mombasa Road-based media house.

Dr Korir has been appointed the Business Development Manager for AAR Hospital. In the new job, the University of Nairobi graduate will be expected to oversee the hospital’s external communication and brand positioning as well as the establishment of new streams for revenue.

“Specifically she will be responsible for developing strategic business development, public relations, and corporate social responsibility plans for the hospital to attract potential clients and retain existing ones,” AAR hospital Chief Executive Officer Ken Muma said in a statement.

Dr Korir leaves the Standard Media Group at a time when the entity has seen mass departures to other media houses.

The company also announced plans for mass layoffs that will see tens of journalists and other staff let go in a bid to reduce the cost of doing business.

Besides Dr Korir, two other senior journalists, Sharon Momanyi, KTN News Features Editor and Lilian Odera the Foreign Affairs Editor also tendered their resignations leaving major gaps in the media house.

KTN News was among the few media houses with the Health and Science desk and the only one with the foreign affairs desk which leaves the desks now empty.

The departures add to the previous departures that saw senior reporters leave for greener pastures.

KTN's former features editor Sharon Momanyi.
KTN's former features editor Sharon Momanyi. KTN's Sharon Momanyi. Pulse Live Kenya

Others that have left the media house this year include Ben Kitili, Ibrahim Karanja, Nicholas Wambua, Lofti Matambo, Fridah Mwaka, Duncan Khaemba and Brian George Otieno all who joined the Nation Media Group.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

