Amb. Kamau appointed to highly lucrative UN job

The Secretary General made the official announcement on Thursday, August 25. Amb. Kamau is set to join nine other eminent individuals for a term of two years.

According to the UN, candidates are often nominated by Member States. The team of ten will have an uphill task during their tenure. They aim to invest $1.5 billion (Sh180 Billion) over a five-year period in peacebuilding.

The Fund is the Organization’s financial instrument of first resort to sustain peace in countries or situations at risk or affected by violent conflict.

“Conflict and political turbulence around the globe illustrate that peacebuilding cannot be put on hold while the world grapples with the pandemic,” read a statement on the organisations’ website.

Pulse Live Kenya

The organisation further revealed that the ten newly appointed members will be mandated to handle challenges currently facing Member States such as conflicts among others.

“Violent conflicts are on the rise, fragilities are growing due to the ongoing health and financial effects of COVID-19, and other risks, including a global food security crisis, have expanded,” read the statement in part.

Following the announcement, Sec-Gen Guterres expressed his gratitude to the previous members who ended their tenure in March 2022.

Pulse Live Kenya

The newly appointed members are: