KTN poaches top KBC and BBC news anchors

Dennis Milimo

The two are the latest addition to the KTN team of news anchors

Former BBC news anchor Fathiya Nur and KBC's Purity Museo join KTN


Mombasa road-based TV station KTN is on a mission to revamp their newsroom after poaching two top Kenyan journalist from Kenya Broadcasting Corporation (KBC) and British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) to join their news desk.

KTN introduced Purity Museo and Fathiya Nur as the latest addition to their team of news anchors.

Museo who used to work at KBC made her debut on KTN on Monday, as well as Nur who used to work for BBC.




The award-winning journalist announced her arrival at KTN with a message that says; “My new home…..See you again tomorrow at 10am for #NewsCentre and 1pm for #NewsDesk,”.

Purity Museo parted ways with KBC on May 17, 2022 after three and a half years. At the station she had been paired with the legendary Tom Mboya for the prime time news bulletin.

“So grateful to God. Thank you KBC 🙏

“It’s been a great honor working for the national broadcaster KCB Channel for the last 3 and half years. It’s another season for me. GLORY to God. Thank you my viewer, thank you KBC 🙏,” Purity wrote.




On the other hand, Fathiya Nur excited BBC in May 2022 after working at the media house for 4 years.

“It’s been a great four years at the BBC. I have learnt and grown so much. BBC has opened many doors for me and I’m always gonna be grateful but for now time for a new challenge.#Alhamdulillah

“Thank you to all my BBC colleagues who have supported my growth since I joined in 2018. To my breakdown team! OmG, we’ve been such a great family, I’m gonna miss you guys sooooo much!! Much love,❤️,” Fathiya Nur shared while leaving BBC.




In April 2021, Purity Museo won two awards - Best TV Personality in Africa Award as well as the Lifetime Achievement Award (Media Personality) at the Zikomo Awards held in Zambia.

Also Read: I was run over by a 14 seater Matatu- KBC’S Purity Museo

Dennis Milimo

