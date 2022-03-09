Former Ebru TV sports analyst lands new job at NRG radio

This year’s tag was ‘Break the Bias’ and NRG Radio’s newest presenter and sports analyst Nicolette White has been doing exactly that – breaking the Bias.

Ms White who previously worked as a sports analyst on Ebru TV has now joined NRG Radio and will be hosting a sports show, 'NRG Sportvibe', every Saturday alongside Muga and Sammy Wamae.

She is among notable female sports journalists in Kenya who are countering the stereotype that women are not interested or knowledgeable in competitive sports.

Former Ebru TV Sports presenter Nicolette White joins NRG Radio Pulse Live Kenya

The #BreakTheBias hashtag calls upon people to work towards a world that is equitable, inclusive, free from bias and discrimination, and for many years the sports journalist has combatted the misconceptions.

An elated Nicolette says that she is happy to be on the radio doing what she does best – analyzing football and sports at large.

“The NRG Sportvibe is an all-rounded sports show that covers everything happening locally and internationally and I’m happy to be part of this great show.

“The good thing with sports commentary is that you are seeing things from a different angle. It's meant to be different, no one is ever going to be right or wrong and you don’t have to agree, all you need to know is the rules and understand the sport,” Nicolette said.

Away from the new gig, Ms White is also a regular contributor on Homeboyz Radio’s 'HBR Fanzone'. Previously, she has also worked with Boomplay and Pulse Live.

Speaking on her stay at Ebru TV, Nicolette said that she will always be grateful to the station because it gave her a chance as a female sports journalist.

“I will be always grateful because they are the only ones who gave me a chance. I remember there is a time I really wanted to do radio in terms of sports and I even spoke to a few guys but they were always like, 'We will let you know', and they never got back to me. I think they looked at me and probably thought I wouldn't know what I was going to talk about. But with Ebru, they had already noticed my potential with how I passionately talked about sports on Twitter,” she reminisced.

Former Ebru TV Sports presenter Nicolette White joins NRG Radio Pulse Live Kenya

Nicolette advises any lady who would like to join the sports world to strive to build their online base as well as establish key networks.