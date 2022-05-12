Former TV47 boss lands top job in Rwanda

Announcing the news through his Instagram page, the former Look up TV boss said he was looking to amplify the voices that speak opportunities for African youth as well as simplifying business and financial reporting.

“I'm here to support in the strengthening of a platform where the untold stories of young entrepreneurs, innovators from across Africa come alive. To amplify the voices that speak opportunities for the African youth while simplifying financial reporting,” Anangwe wrote.

Eugene Anangwe at Look Up TV Pulse Live Kenya

Anangwe boasts of being the founding Chief Executive Officer for TV47, a fast rising TV station recently started in Kenya and Look Up TV a faith based media house.

He parted ways with TV47 in 2020 and later joined Look Up TV, where he stayed until his departure for Rwanda.

After his departure from TV47, Abubakar Abdullahi took over the helms of leadership in the media house owned by Cape Media, a firm established by Mt. Kenya University founder Prof Simon Gicharu.

Anangwe holds a bachelors degree in Mass and Media communication from Mount Kenya University where he graduated from in 2020.

Former Look UP TV Boss Eugene Anangwe Pulse Live Kenya

Media raids

Over the past few months there have been media raids which have seen top journalists move from one media house to the other.

Former Royal Media Services editorial director Joe Ageyo left the media house for Nation media group after four years. Ageyo joined Ben Kitili and Roselyne Obala who left Mombasa Road based media house - Standard Group.

Pulse Live Kenya

The raid on Standard media group also saw Fridah Mwaka, Lofti Matambo and Nicholas Wambua also join Nation Media Group.