NTV hires ex-cop who is now a news anchor

Muitiriri who is a former police officer was just five months into his new job at TV47 when NTV came calling.

According to verified reports, Muitiriri will be presenting the Swahili bulletin on NTV but his slotted show is yet to be confirmed.

Pulse Live Kenya

Media has become the journalist’s second act after leaving the National Police Service in 2007.

However, Muitiriri always had a knack for the 4th estate, using his stint as a cop to raise money to take him through media school.

After hanging his boots, the anchor joined the Kenya Institute of Mass Communications, giving him the foundation for his media career.

"I finished school in 2011 and got a contract with an online magazine for three months but I did not like the job. I found another job at a radio station in Nakuru, Hero FM, where I hosted a breakfast show for three months but disagreed with a contractual agreement and left," he said in a past interview.

Mutuiriri would later transition to Standard Media Group in 2013 and was selected to temporarily replace Radio Maisha’s Anthony Ndiema who was on leave.

After his stint at Standard Media Group, the anchor landed a job at vernacular station Inooro TV where he served from 2018.

Pulse Live Kenya

In 2020, he then made a move to Switch TV where he presented the news bulleting in English.