RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle  >  Careers

NTV hires ex-cop who is now a news anchor

Authors:

Denis Mwangi

The former police officer always had a knack for media and used his stint as a cop to raise money to take him through journalism school.

Fredrick Muitiriri a former cop who quit to join media lands anchor role at NTV
Fredrick Muitiriri a former cop who quit to join media lands anchor role at NTV

NTV has poached TV47 news anchor Fredrick Muitiriri to join its roster of media personalities at Nation Media Group.

Recommended articles

Muitiriri who is a former police officer was just five months into his new job at TV47 when NTV came calling.

According to verified reports, Muitiriri will be presenting the Swahili bulletin on NTV but his slotted show is yet to be confirmed.

Fredrick Muitiriri
Fredrick Muitiriri Pulse Live Kenya

Media has become the journalist’s second act after leaving the National Police Service in 2007.

However, Muitiriri always had a knack for the 4th estate, using his stint as a cop to raise money to take him through media school.

After hanging his boots, the anchor joined the Kenya Institute of Mass Communications, giving him the foundation for his media career.

"I finished school in 2011 and got a contract with an online magazine for three months but I did not like the job. I found another job at a radio station in Nakuru, Hero FM, where I hosted a breakfast show for three months but disagreed with a contractual agreement and left," he said in a past interview.

READ: Switch TV's ChatSpot makes comeback with Joyce Maina, Nana Owiti & Mary Mwikali

Mutuiriri would later transition to Standard Media Group in 2013 and was selected to temporarily replace Radio Maisha’s Anthony Ndiema who was on leave.

After his stint at Standard Media Group, the anchor landed a job at vernacular station Inooro TV where he served from 2018.

Fredrick Muitiriri
Fredrick Muitiriri Pulse Live Kenya

In 2020, he then made a move to Switch TV where he presented the news bulleting in English.

However, the station folded its broadcast departments in December 2021 and the next month he got an offer to join TV47 in January 2022.

Authors:

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

8 things women wish men knew about relationships & intimacy

8 things women wish men knew about relationships & intimacy

NTV hires ex-cop who is now a news anchor

NTV hires ex-cop who is now a news anchor

11 things women do that turn men on

11 things women do that turn men on

What's new at the Fairmount Mt Kenya as facility roars back to life after 2-year hiatus

What's new at the Fairmount Mt Kenya as facility roars back to life after 2-year hiatus

Men fashion inspiration: How to add a bandana to your style

Men fashion inspiration: How to add a bandana to your style

Alcohol has no health benefit for people under 40 years, study reveals

Alcohol has no health benefit for people under 40 years, study reveals

Frida Kajala spoils daughter with lavish party, huge billboard as she turns 20

Frida Kajala spoils daughter with lavish party, huge billboard as she turns 20

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are reportedly married

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are reportedly married

Khaligraph Jones and Georgina reveal their third-born child [Photo]

Khaligraph Jones and Georgina reveal their third-born child [Photo]

Trending

Tiwa Savage bags doctorate degree from University of Kent

Tiwa Savage being awarded a doctorate degree in Music

Rapper Kanambo Dede goes back to school courtesy of King Kaka & Nana

Trendy rapper Kanambo Dede goes back to school courtesy of King Kaka & Nana

Top Standard Group Business journalist leaves station after 3 years

KTN Studios at Standard Group.

NTV hires ex-cop who is now a news anchor

Fredrick Muitiriri a former cop who quit to join media lands anchor role at NTV