RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle  >  Careers

Muitiriri's new role at NTV revealed days after being poached from TV47

Authors:

Dennis Milimo

Fredrick Muitiriri who is a former cop has joined the NTV swahili desk complete with a new assignment

Fredrick Muitiriri with the NTV Swahili news desk team; Salim Swaleh, Nicholas Wambua, Lofty Matambo, Frida Mwaka and Nuru AbdulAziz
Fredrick Muitiriri with the NTV Swahili news desk team; Salim Swaleh, Nicholas Wambua, Lofty Matambo, Frida Mwaka and Nuru AbdulAziz

Media personality Fredrick Muitiriri has made a debut on Nation Media Group owned station NTV, weeks after parting ways with TV47.

Recommended articles

On Sunday, Muitiriri was unveiled as the newest addition to the NTV Swahili news desk complete with a new assignment.

An elections promo aired by NTV indicates the former cop who is now a reporter and a news anchor will be covering the 2022 general election from the Bomas of Kenya – IEBC’s national tally Centre.

“Welcome to NTV, your number one Election Station! I'll be bringing you live updates from the Bomas of Kenya, the heartbeat of 2022 elections.

“But God, weeeh, I've seen His goodness, kindness and most importantly, His Grace covering and protecting me. I'm grateful,” said Muitiriri.

Former TV47 news anchor joins NTV
Former TV47 news anchor joins NTV Former Switch TV news anchor Frederick Muititiri joins TV47 Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Citizen TV poaches top K24 news anchor

The seasoned journalist went on to ask his fans and followers to watch NTV with a promise of extensive coverage of the Tuesday general election.

“You have to watch NTV Kenya; We Promise you unparalleled election coverage," Muitiriri promised.

Fredrick Muitiriri, was poached by NTV when he was just 7 months into his new job at TV47.

He joined, TV47 in January 2022, after Switch TV closed down rendering its employees jobless.

“On Dec 31st 2021, my former station officially closed and rendered many of us jobless, COVID-19 manenos, but by 5th of Jan 2022, God had already opened a new door at TV47, Home of Untold Stories!

“I serve a God who neither sleeps nor slumbers. He is a kind and a loving God, He is a good God. He's a miracle worker! I hope that this will convince you that you can actually give your life to Him to truly direct your paths! Bwana Asifiwe!,” shared Frederick Muitiriri.

Media has become the journalist’s second act after leaving the National Police Service in 2007.

Fredrick Muitiriri at TV47
Fredrick Muitiriri at TV47 Fredrick Muitiriri with the NTV Swahili news desk team; Salim Swaleh, Nicholas Wambua, Lofty Matambo, Frida Mwaka and Nuru AbdulAziz Pulse Live Kenya

READ: NTV hires ex-cop who is now a news anchor

After hanging his boots, the anchor joined the Kenya Institute of Mass Communications, giving him the foundation for his media career.

"I finished school in 2011 and got a contract with an online magazine for three months but I did not like the job. I found another job at a radio station in Nakuru, Hero FM, where I hosted a breakfast show for three months but disagreed with a contractual agreement and left," he said in a past interview.

Previously, Frederick Muitiriri has worked with Switch TV, Radio Maisha, Citizen Radio and Inooro TV.

Authors:

Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo is an experienced Digital and Broadcast Journalist with a demonstrated history of working in the broadcast and online media industry for over 4 years.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Muitiriri's new role at NTV revealed days after being poached from TV47

Muitiriri's new role at NTV revealed days after being poached from TV47

Going to therapy and 4 other things we need to normalize about mental health

Going to therapy and 4 other things we need to normalize about mental health

8 types of matatu crew you will encounter in Nairobi

8 types of matatu crew you will encounter in Nairobi

Esther Passaris reveals the tailor behind her stunning dresses

Esther Passaris reveals the tailor behind her stunning dresses

6 funny habits all Kenyan mums have

6 funny habits all Kenyan mums have

Here's why you need to add olive oil to your skincare routine

Here's why you need to add olive oil to your skincare routine

Sipendi marafiki wa mume wangu - Nandy opens up on pregnancy struggles

Sipendi marafiki wa mume wangu - Nandy opens up on pregnancy struggles

Citizen TV poaches top K24 news anchor

Citizen TV poaches top K24 news anchor

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen are expecting a baby

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen are expecting a baby

Trending

Ex-K24 news anchor Ayub Abdikadir poached by Citizen TV

Citizen TV poaches top K24 news anchor

Fredrick Muitiriri with the NTV Swahili news desk team; Salim Swaleh, Nicholas Wambua, Lofty Matambo, Frida Mwaka and Nuru AbdulAziz

Muitiriri's new role at NTV revealed days after being poached from TV47