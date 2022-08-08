Muitiriri's new role at NTV revealed days after being poached from TV47

On Sunday, Muitiriri was unveiled as the newest addition to the NTV Swahili news desk complete with a new assignment.

An elections promo aired by NTV indicates the former cop who is now a reporter and a news anchor will be covering the 2022 general election from the Bomas of Kenya – IEBC’s national tally Centre.

“Welcome to NTV, your number one Election Station! I'll be bringing you live updates from the Bomas of Kenya, the heartbeat of 2022 elections.

“But God, weeeh, I've seen His goodness, kindness and most importantly, His Grace covering and protecting me. I'm grateful,” said Muitiriri.

The seasoned journalist went on to ask his fans and followers to watch NTV with a promise of extensive coverage of the Tuesday general election.

“You have to watch NTV Kenya; We Promise you unparalleled election coverage," Muitiriri promised.

Muitiriri Exits TV47 for NTV after 7 Months

Fredrick Muitiriri, was poached by NTV when he was just 7 months into his new job at TV47.

He joined, TV47 in January 2022, after Switch TV closed down rendering its employees jobless.

“On Dec 31st 2021, my former station officially closed and rendered many of us jobless, COVID-19 manenos, but by 5th of Jan 2022, God had already opened a new door at TV47, Home of Untold Stories!

“I serve a God who neither sleeps nor slumbers. He is a kind and a loving God, He is a good God. He's a miracle worker! I hope that this will convince you that you can actually give your life to Him to truly direct your paths! Bwana Asifiwe!,” shared Frederick Muitiriri.

Media has become the journalist’s second act after leaving the National Police Service in 2007.

Fredrick Muitiriri with the NTV Swahili news desk team; Salim Swaleh, Nicholas Wambua, Lofty Matambo, Frida Mwaka and Nuru AbdulAziz Pulse Live Kenya

After hanging his boots, the anchor joined the Kenya Institute of Mass Communications, giving him the foundation for his media career.

"I finished school in 2011 and got a contract with an online magazine for three months but I did not like the job. I found another job at a radio station in Nakuru, Hero FM, where I hosted a breakfast show for three months but disagreed with a contractual agreement and left," he said in a past interview.