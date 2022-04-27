Meet ex-Switch TV news anchor who is now a hairdresser [Video]

In an Interview with Citizen Digital, the former Swahili anchor said he turned to hairdressing in order to make ends meet and put food on the table.

The journalist added that he has also ventured into other small businesses - selling women shoes and doing own productions.

“At the moment I’m doing like three things- selling women shoes, hairdressing and I also do my own productions (Wosia wa Terer).

"When I realized that I have 8 talents and hairdressing being one of them, I decided to pursue it. The main aim was not to make money but to enter the media industry through my makeup skills or as hairdresser for a media house, then along the way I tell them about my talent for news anchoring," Terer remarked.

Meet Former TV news anchor Emmanuel Terer who is now a hairdresser Pulse Live Kenya

Terer says that he is a profession hairdresser who has even taught others how to do the job. He mentioned that while at Switch TV he used to juggle between reading news and being a hairdresser.

“When I went to learn how to do hairdressing, I realized that it’s a venture that has money. I was there for 8 months but dropped out for 2 months due to lack of schools fees.

“When I finished I went to Kisumu to teach others how to do this job... so when I started doing hairdressing and reading news, I used to get a lot of customers especially ladies who were just happy to learn that I was also a news anchor.

"Hairdressing made to relax, not think about my salary alone from Switch but people could not stop mocking us, saying we thought journalism pays very well, why are you here?," he added.

During the interview, Teter revealed that he joined Switch TV as a programs producer before he was poached by TV47. However, he was laid off when the corona pandemic started.

“I worked at Switch TV for 29 days as a producer before TV47 called me to join them…they gave me an opportunity then I worked there for 9 months then the corona pandemic came and I was among those who were laid off,” Terer stated.

He went back to his hairdressing job but after two months he got a call to re-join Switch TV - but this time as a news anchor.

“I worked at Switch from July 2020 doing sports and anchoring news and thats when Wosia Wa Terer was born.

"Friday and Saturday were my off days at Switch and I used to spent my free time doing hairdressing,” the journalist noted.