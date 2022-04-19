Google CEO announces jobs in Nairobi, how to apply

This follows a decision by the company to invest $1 billion (Sh115 billion) in Africa in order to support and grow the technology space in the continent.

In its new product development centre, Google seeks to employ over 100 coders, software engineers, user interface and user experience designers, and product managers.

“We’re looking for talented, creative, and collaborative people who can help solve difficult and important technical challenges, such as improving the smartphone experience for people in Africa, or building products that will help everyone to thrive together,” reads an excerpt from the company.

“We're hiring engineers, product managers, UX designers and researchers in Nairobi who want to build helpful products and services for people in Africa and around the world,” added Google CEO Sundar Pichai in a tweet.

After opening an AI and research centre in Ghana in 2019, the new centre is now Google's second big research and development investment in Africa.

To apply interested Kenyans can visit Google's website.

“Africa has been at the forefront of innovation, and we believe that we are going to continue to develop and innovate right here from the continent,” said Google’s policy lead for Sub-Saharan Africa Charles Murito.

By 2030, Africa is expected to have 800 million internet users and one-third of the world’s under-35 population.

Google joins the growing list of tech giants setting up innovations hub in Nairobi.

On March 24, President Uhuru Kenyatta opened Microsoft’s Sh3 billion Africa development centre.

The Nairobi Microsoft ADC, housed in the iconic Dunhill Towers, is one of two such facilities on the continent. The other facility was recently launched in Lagos, Nigeria.

President Kenyatta said that the facility was an acknowledgement by the international tech community that Kenya have competitive capacity and capabilities.