How Citizen TV anchor's exit was quietly executed after 5 years at the station

Multiple credible sources at Royal Media Services disclosed that Wambora left as early as June/July 2022.

News of her exit was kept hush-hush until fans noticed her absence from the station, prompting many to question whether she was still at the station.

Mukami hosted prime time sports news and also appeared as an analyst and host on Sporty Monday.

“She left around the same time as Bernard Ndong," the source intimated.

Pulse Live Kenya

Wambora has been eyeing a return to radio, where her broadcast career started.

Sources at Lornho House disclosed that Mukami had been spotted around the station participating in radio shows from to time.

However, no concrete arrangement has been reached regarding plans for Mukami to join the station.

Mukami, a law graduate, ditched her legal profession at a local bank, years back after she joined Capital FM as a presenter.

Pulse Live Kenya

She then left radio and joined Bamba Sports, a free-to-air sports channel, where she stayed for a year, thereafter joining Citizen TV, where she has been for five years.

Bernard Ndong leaves Citizen TV for NTV

Mukami left Citizen TV around the same time as former colleague Bernard Ndong.

Ndong, who presented his last broadcast on June 25, received an emotional farewell from the crew that showered him with messages of praise for an illustrious career at the station.

Wambora thanked Ndong for his guidance when she joined the media house.

Pulse Live Kenya

“A lot of people don’t know this, I’m not a trained journalist I just have a passion for sports so I came in completely raw and Mike and Bernard had to teach me how to script, how to edit from the very beginning and I have never felt so supported within a team,” Wambora emotionally narrated.