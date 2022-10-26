RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle  >  Careers

How Citizen TV anchor's exit was quietly executed after 5 years at the station

Denis Mwangi

Mukami Wambora left Citizen TV but the news has been kept under wraps for months

Sports journalist Mukami Wambora at Citizen TV studios
Sports journalist Mukami Wambora at Citizen TV studios

Citizen TV Sports anchor Mukami Wambora is eyeing a return to radio after leaving Royal Media Services quietly.

Multiple credible sources at Royal Media Services disclosed that Wambora left as early as June/July 2022.

News of her exit was kept hush-hush until fans noticed her absence from the station, prompting many to question whether she was still at the station.

Mukami hosted prime time sports news and also appeared as an analyst and host on Sporty Monday.

She left around the same time as Bernard Ndong," the source intimated.

Sports journalist Mukami Wambora at Citizen TV studios
Sports journalist Mukami Wambora at Citizen TV studios Pulse Live Kenya

Wambora has been eyeing a return to radio, where her broadcast career started.

Sources at Lornho House disclosed that Mukami had been spotted around the station participating in radio shows from to time.

However, no concrete arrangement has been reached regarding plans for Mukami to join the station.

Mukami, a law graduate, ditched her legal profession at a local bank, years back after she joined Capital FM as a presenter.

Sports journalist Mukami Wambora
Sports journalist Mukami Wambora Pulse Live Kenya

She then left radio and joined Bamba Sports, a free-to-air sports channel, where she stayed for a year, thereafter joining Citizen TV, where she has been for five years.

Mukami left Citizen TV around the same time as former colleague Bernard Ndong.

Ndong, who presented his last broadcast on June 25, received an emotional farewell from the crew that showered him with messages of praise for an illustrious career at the station.

Wambora thanked Ndong for his guidance when she joined the media house.

Sports journalist Bernard Ndong
Sports journalist Bernard Ndong Pulse Live Kenya

“A lot of people don’t know this, I’m not a trained journalist I just have a passion for sports so I came in completely raw and Mike and Bernard had to teach me how to script, how to edit from the very beginning and I have never felt so supported within a team,” Wambora emotionally narrated.

Ndong is currently working as a sports presenter at NTV.

Read Also

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

How Citizen TV anchor's exit was quietly executed after 5 years at the station

How Citizen TV anchor's exit was quietly executed after 5 years at the station

Eve Mungai & fiancé Trevor leave fans guessing after sharing a photo in hospital

Eve Mungai & fiancé Trevor leave fans guessing after sharing a photo in hospital

9 s*x positions for couples with a legit height difference

9 s*x positions for couples with a legit height difference

Here are all the companies that have cut ties with Kanye West

Here are all the companies that have cut ties with Kanye West

Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle is 43% Nigerian

Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle is 43% Nigerian

Here’s why moaning during s*x is such a good thing, according to s*x experts

Here’s why moaning during s*x is such a good thing, according to s*x experts

8 smart ways to make him last longer in bed

8 smart ways to make him last longer in bed

These are the longest bridges in Africa (Third Mainland Bridge is one of them)

These are the longest bridges in Africa (Third Mainland Bridge is one of them)

5 reasons why married men won't leave their wives for side-chicks

5 reasons why married men won't leave their wives for side-chicks

Trending

Sports journalist Mukami Wambora at Citizen TV studios

How Citizen TV anchor's exit was quietly executed after 5 years at the station