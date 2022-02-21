RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle  >  Careers

Inspiring story of graduate who started as a cleaner and is now a banker

Denis Mwangi

Jack Omondi used his role as a cleaner to sweep the bank's executives off their feet and they finally hired him.

Jack Omondi wearing his previous uniform as a cleaner
Jack Omondi wearing his previous uniform as a cleaner

The current unemployment rates have seen many degree holders settle for low paying jobs in order to earn a living.

One such example is Jack Omondi who rose from a cleaner at a local bank to a cash officer after sweeping the recruiters off their feet.

Despite being born in a small village in Siaya County, Omondi managed to join Maranda High School and proceed to Maseno University to pursue a Bachelor’s Degree in Environmental Science and IT.

A stock photo of a cleaner at work
A stock photo of a cleaner at work Pulse Live Kenya

After years of trying to find a full-time position based on his skills, he decided to apply for a job as a cleaner.

Before Omondi’s father passed away, he had left him with wise counsel and one of the pieces of advice Jack holds dear is “My son wherever life takes you, love to serve diligently more than to be served, for you might never know who you are serving.

At first, the environmental scientist was hesitant to submit his application but then he remembered the words of his late father.

Luckily, the company (Professional Clean Care LTD), recruited me and I was seconded to Housing Finance Group Head Office,” recalled Jack.

He served the bank’s head office as a cleaner for some weeks before he was assigned to the Housing Finance Group CEO’s office.

Housing Finance Group CEO Robert Kibaara
Housing Finance Group CEO Robert Kibaara Pulse Live Kenya

With his father’s wise counsel ringing loudly in his head, the cleaner decided to use the opportunity to network with the CEO Robert Kibaara.

This to me was a golden opportunity. My desire was to try and meet the person at the helm of the organization. I took a step of faith and wrote a letter to the Group CEO Robert Kibaara, highlighting my credentials and requesting a job opportunity,

With the help of the CEO’s personal assistant, Omondi’s letter finally got through to the bank’s boss.

Shortly afterwards, the human resources team invited me to interview for a cash officer role. This was a competitive process and I gave it my best shot. To my delight, I emerged the top candidate,” he recalled.

Jack was then posted to the bank’s branch in Kisumu where he has been serving and to this day, he still recalls Kibaara’s advice; “Young man, keep asking, keep knocking!

Jack Omondi (centre) with his colleagues at work
Jack Omondi (centre) with his colleagues at work Pulse Live Kenya

Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

