Jamila Mohamed, 7 other Kenyans on list of most influential African Women

Masia Wambua

The listing was done across ten categories with focus on leadership and governance.

Citizen TV’s managing editor, Jamila Mohamed, has been named among the 100 most influential African women, a list dominated by Nigerian artistes.

The list by Avance Media has ranked Nigerian musicians Tiwa Savage, Ayra Starr, Tems, and gospel musician Osinach Kalu as the most influential African women in 2022 in the entertainment category.

Nigerian actresses Funke Akindele and Osas Ighodaro were also featured in the category of entertainment.

In an attempt to empower the next generation of girls, Avance Media, a rating and public relations firm launched the project, 'Be A Girl' which highlights and celebrates astounding accomplishments from women around the African continent.

Jamila Mohamed
Jamila Mohamed Pulse Live Kenya

The personalities listed also included diplomats, politicians, board chairs, CEOs, scholars, chancellors, and philanthropists who were considered distinguished in their field of work.

Other Kenyans included in the list include Makena Mwobobian - the Executive Director, of the Training Centre for Development Cooperation, Tanzania, Anne Muraya - Deloitte EA CEO, Brenda Mbathi - GE Africa, and Caren Wakoli - Emerging leaders foundation Africa Executive Director.

Others are Anne Waiguru - Kirinyanga County Governor, Elizabeth Wathuti - Green Generation Climate Change Activist, and Debrah Malowah - Coca cola Vice President, East Africa.

Citizen TV's Jamila Mohamed, Kirinyanga Governor, Anne Waiguru, Debrah Malowah, VP Cocacola E. Africa, and Elizabeth Wathuti of Green Generation Climate Change Activist Pulse Live Kenya

The list was considered from ten categories which included business leadership, CSO and philanthropy, diplomacy, education and literature, sports, media, entertainment, legal, governance, and entrepreneurship.

The list also comprised prominent women leaders across the continent including 2 presidents, 5 Vice Presidents, 5 Prime Ministers, and ministers from different African countries.

The 2022 100 Most Influential African Women is the 4th edition and this year's list is made up of prominent women who represent African women breaking the bias across the world in their different spectrums.

Masia Wambua Masia Wambua Masia Wambua is a trained journalist with an interest in telling stories as well as digital content writing. He is a rights crusader, a man with an interest in society.

