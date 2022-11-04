Jamila Mohamed, 7 other Kenyans on list of most influential African Women

The list by Avance Media has ranked Nigerian musicians Tiwa Savage, Ayra Starr, Tems, and gospel musician Osinach Kalu as the most influential African women in 2022 in the entertainment category.

Nigerian actresses Funke Akindele and Osas Ighodaro were also featured in the category of entertainment.

In an attempt to empower the next generation of girls, Avance Media, a rating and public relations firm launched the project, 'Be A Girl' which highlights and celebrates astounding accomplishments from women around the African continent.

Pulse Live Kenya

The personalities listed also included diplomats, politicians, board chairs, CEOs, scholars, chancellors, and philanthropists who were considered distinguished in their field of work.

Other Kenyans included in the list include Makena Mwobobian - the Executive Director, of the Training Centre for Development Cooperation, Tanzania, Anne Muraya - Deloitte EA CEO, Brenda Mbathi - GE Africa, and Caren Wakoli - Emerging leaders foundation Africa Executive Director.

Others are Anne Waiguru - Kirinyanga County Governor, Elizabeth Wathuti - Green Generation Climate Change Activist, and Debrah Malowah - Coca cola Vice President, East Africa.

Pulse Live Kenya

The list was considered from ten categories which included business leadership, CSO and philanthropy, diplomacy, education and literature, sports, media, entertainment, legal, governance, and entrepreneurship.

The list also comprised prominent women leaders across the continent including 2 presidents, 5 Vice Presidents, 5 Prime Ministers, and ministers from different African countries.