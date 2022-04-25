Jimmy Gathu opens up on struggles of losing a job at the height of his career

Gathu, who was a radio presenter at Nation FM, was declared redundant in 2016 at the height of his career.

Speaking on Spice FM, where he is a radio presenter, the journalist confessed that a section of his friends used to make fun of him when he reached out to them for help.

He added that at times people are only drawn to you simply because of what you can offer to them.

“I was declared redundant in 2016 at the height of my game, let me tell you some people are drawn because of what you can give them so once what you can give them disappears you become less useful,” he narrated.

Jimmi Gathu (Instagram) Pulse Live Kenya

Gathu recalled how he woke up to a normal office day, not knowing he was going to be sent home that very same day.

“At 4:30 in the morning I kissed my kids goodbye and told my wife I was going to work, at 8:30am that morning I didn’t have a job,” Gathu stated.

He further explained that he had to shave his head bald because of the grey hair which was now growing all over the head.

Gathu who was jobless for close to six years, reminded those at the top to always be humble as things can always change without notice.

Jimmy Gathu, however, recently joined Standard Media Group to host a radio show dubbed Jimmy Gathu live on the media house's Spice FM - every Saturday from 2:00pm – 7:00pm.

Jimmi Gathu makes Radio comeback Pulse Live Kenya

Media Liaison Officer

In July 2019, the veteran journalist was appointed as the media liaison officer for the Musalia Mudavadi Centre.

The former Citizen TV news anchor, had been handed the sole responsibility of organizing and handling all media relations which include, interviews and press engagements for Hon. Musalia Mudavadi, but he no longer holds the position.

In March 18, 2021 Gathu made a short stint on TV as the host of Doctors’ Practice, a show that used to air on KTN.