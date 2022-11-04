Joe Ageyo promoted months after joining Nation Media Group

Nation Media Group has announced the appointment of Joe Ageyo as the Group Editorial Director.
This comes just months after NMG poached Joe Ageyo from Citizen TV.
Ageyo’s promotion is part of managerial changes at Nation Media Group and will replace Mutuma Mathiu, who becomes the group consulting editor.
“Seasoned journalist Joe Ageyo has been appointed to spearhead the changes as the Group Editorial Director. He will guide the newsroom in the transformation and integration of editorial operations,” the media house said.
“Former Group’s Editor-in-Chief, Mutuma Mathiu has been tapped as the Group Consulting Editor (CE) to support Joe Ageyo on specific editorial projects,” the statement added.
Monicah Ndungu, the Director of Broadcasting and Transformation, has been appointed Chief Operating Officer (COO).
She will be responsible for driving organisational transformation, managing product strategy, and implementing all adapted strategies.
NMG CEO Stephen Gitagama also disclosed the creation of a new post known as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO).
The office holder will be responsible for leading all customer- and business-related initiatives across all platforms.
The media house will recruit a suitable person for the newly created position.
Richard Tobiko maintains his position as Group Finance Director, but he has been renamed Chief Finance Officer (CFO), where he will oversee finance, production, procurement, distribution, and legal.
