Joey Muthengi lands job at KTN, 2 years after leaving Citizen TV

Denis Mwangi

Denis Mwangi

Congratulations Joey!

Media personality Joey Muthengi
Media personality Joey Muthengi

Former Citizen TV presenter Joey Muthengi has made a comeback to the screens following a three-year hiatus.

In a post online, Joey announced that she would be hosting a new show on KTN starting Sunday April 3, 2022.

Sundays at 4:30 p.m. on KTN Home. Join us on The Skin Therapy Show as we give you health and grooming tips that will have you living your best life! Don't miss out,” she captioned a short teaser of the show.

Media Personality Joey Muthengi
Media Personality Joey Muthengi

The KTN show took a break after having been previously hosted by, among others, Resian Lebai and Sharon Chepkoech in 2018 as well as Serah Teshna Ndanu.

To our wonderful audience and our partners the skin therapy show! We’re back on air and it’s big, better, more engaging, informative and interesting," read a post on the show’s IG account.

Joey’s brother and musician Holy Dave sent a congratulations message to the TV and radio personality.

Congrats on the new show! Happy to see you on our TV screens again. Us fans had missed you. 😁 Cheers to new beginnings and new opportunities ahead!” he said.

After leaving Citizen TV in 2020, Joey recalled how being a TV personality had affected her health.

Joey Muthengi (Instagram)
Joey Muthengi (Instagram)

Ms Muthengi said that when she landed the TV job, she restricted eating because she was under immense pressure to maintain her image.

I got it [food restriction] under control for a few years after then somehow I landed on TV. Then I stopped eating at all. I looked great in those dresses they gave me but underneath I was suffering.

"I felt so much pressure to maintain this image that I just stopped eating. Girls in the hallway would ask me...'My God Joey how do you stay so thin?' And I would just laugh and keep it moving. I honestly thought I was fine. And that's the thing with eating disorders. You don’t see it yourself. But others do,” she wrote.

Joey also mentioned that during her time in school being thin was a ‘thing’ and she grew up keeping herself a "skinny Becky".

In High School, I would eat all the food and throw up in the bathroom later. What they don't tell you about Bulimia is that you end up consuming more calories that way. Fast forward to college and it's the same story. Eating, barfing and pretending nothing was wrong. All the girls were doing it,” stated Joey Muthengi.

She pointed out that the TV job had stressed her so much, and when one of her friends sent her a picture of how she looked before the TV job, she couldn't recognize herself and decided to quit, to focus on her health.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

