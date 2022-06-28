RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle  >  Careers

Journalist Raquel Muigai finds new home after leaving Citizen TV

Raquel Muigai has already confirmed that she is in the process of transitioning to her new role.

Citizen TV journalist Raquel Muigai has left the station after landing a new job at Africa Uncensored, a media house co-founded by seasoned investigative journalist John Allan Namu.

Ms Muigai has already confirmed that she is in the process of transitioning to her new role.

"Yes, it's true, and I am in the process of clearing with the human resource. I will be starting at Africa uncensored soon," Raquel disclosed.

This comes just days after she won the 2022 African Climate Change & Environmental Reporting (ACCER) Award in Rwanda.

"What an honour to be accorded this, at such a time Agnes Oloo and I were named 'winners of the 2022 African Climate Change & Environmental Reporting (ACCER) Award,” she remarked.

Ms Muigai’s colleagues planned an internal farewell party in her honour as they wished her the best in her new role.

Raquel Muigai poses for a photo with her award during the 2022 African Climate Change and Environmental Reporting (ACCER) Awards in Kigali Rwanda on June 24, 2022.

Over the weekend Citizen TV news anchor Bernard Ndong’ announced that he was leaving the station after 13 years.

"It has been 13 years. It has been a journey. Thank you so much, I am humbled. 13 years have been a journey and a half. This is Bernard Ndong signing off for the final time," he said.

Ndong, who presented his last broadcast on June 25, received an emotional farewell from the crew who showered him with messages of praise for an illustrious career at the station.

Senior Sports Editor Mike Okinyi - in his farewell message - narrated how Ndong ended up on the sports desk despite having been hired as a sales representative for the media house.

“We were going to studio to do a screen test for Kirigo Ng'arwa and you asked if you could join and I said yes, please join.

"I remember it was three weeks of hard training and back and forth and when I finally sent the tape to our then-boss Faridah Karoney, she had no doubts and she said, 'Take Ndong for sports, Kirigo will join breakfast,' and the rest is history,” narrated Okinyi.

