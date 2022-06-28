Journalist Raquel Muigai finds new home after leaving Citizen TV

Ms Muigai has already confirmed that she is in the process of transitioning to her new role.

"Yes, it's true, and I am in the process of clearing with the human resource. I will be starting at Africa uncensored soon," Raquel disclosed.

Pulse Live Kenya

This comes just days after she won the 2022 African Climate Change & Environmental Reporting (ACCER) Award in Rwanda.

"What an honour to be accorded this, at such a time Agnes Oloo and I were named 'winners of the 2022 African Climate Change & Environmental Reporting (ACCER) Award,” she remarked.

Ms Muigai’s colleagues planned an internal farewell party in her honour as they wished her the best in her new role.

Pulse Live Kenya

Over the weekend Citizen TV news anchor Bernard Ndong’ announced that he was leaving the station after 13 years.

"It has been 13 years. It has been a journey. Thank you so much, I am humbled. 13 years have been a journey and a half. This is Bernard Ndong signing off for the final time," he said.

Ndong, who presented his last broadcast on June 25, received an emotional farewell from the crew who showered him with messages of praise for an illustrious career at the station.

Senior Sports Editor Mike Okinyi - in his farewell message - narrated how Ndong ended up on the sports desk despite having been hired as a sales representative for the media house.

Bernard Ndong quits Citizen TV after 13 years Pulse Live Kenya

“We were going to studio to do a screen test for Kirigo Ng'arwa and you asked if you could join and I said yes, please join.