KBC news anchor recounts selling chicken after being fired from TV

Amos Robi

Ahmed Juma Bhalo was fired twice from K24 before landing a job with KBC

Ahmed Juma Bhalo
Ahmed Juma Bhalo

Kenya Broadcasting Corporation KBC Swahili news anchor Ahmed Juma Bhalo has revealed he resorted to selling chicken after being fired from K24 TV in 2013.

The Swahili anchor narrated hunting for a job for without success despite being an experienced journalist with academics from the University of Nairobi forcing him to head back home to restart life.

“In 2013 I lost my job as a TV news anchor. I struggled to find a job but was unsuccessful. Despite having two years of experience as a journalist and a Degree from the University of Nairobi, I went back home in Mombasa to hustle by going around the streets selling chicken meat,” Juma Bhalo said.

The former news anchor further said those he encountered were surprised to see him sell chicken despite seeing him on TV months earlier, he however said he learnt major lessons during the time.

Ahmed Juma Bhalo
Ahmed Juma Bhalo

“Some customers were surprised to see a guy they knew on TV today knocking on the door to sell them chicken. Lesson - Life requires a never-give-up story. When you're unemployed, create your job. Don't worry about your status, your education or people's words to stop you,” he narrated.

Juma Bhalo was however rehired to K24 before he later moved to KBC where he has offered employment after parting ways with K24 again in 2019.

“Wengi mumekuwa mukiniuliza, 'AJB siku hizi uko wapi hatukuoni kwenye TV?' Sasa ni rasmi kuwa nimejiunga na Shirika la Kitaifa la Utangazaji nchini Kenya @kbc_television na hivi karibuni nitaanza kuwasomea tena habari za #kiswahili katika @kbcchannel1 InshaAllah. Mungu hashuki,” Bhalo said after landing job with KBC in 2021.

Ahmed Juma Bhalo
Ahmed Juma Bhalo

In October 2019, Bhalo penned down a farewell message to his K24 viewers, after the station retrenched a good number of its employees, in the quest to cut down costs.

“Hakuna kilichokua na mwanzo kikakosa mwisho. Tarehe 30/10/2019 ilikua siku yangu ya mwisho ya safari yangu kama mwanahabari wa @k24tv kufuatia mabadiliko yanayopania 'kuboresha' kampuni hiyo. Shukran kwenu nyote muliofanikisha safari yangu ya miaka 4 katika kituo hicho. Allah akipenda tutaonana kwingine. Daima alipangalo Mungu hakuna wa kulipangua. #Anchor001 @houseofbhalo,” said Ahmed Bhalo.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

