RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle  >  Careers

Kenyan journalist lands White House job

Authors:

Denis Mwangi

Meet the two Kenyan ladies working for the US White House

Polly irungu First official Photo Editor for the Office of the VP to the Biden-Harris Administration
Polly irungu First official Photo Editor for the Office of the VP to the Biden-Harris Administration

Kenyan-born photojournalist Polly Irungu has announced that she has landed a job at the White House.

Recommended articles

In her announcement, Ms Irungu said that she was fortunate to be the first person to hold the role at the office of US Vice President Kamala Harris.

New chapter, I’m excited to announce that I’m the first official Photo Editor for the Office of the Vice President to the Biden-Harris Administration. Honoured and grateful is an understatement,” she shared.

Polly irungu First official Photo Editor for the Office of the VP to the Biden-Harris Administration
Polly irungu First official Photo Editor for the Office of the VP to the Biden-Harris Administration Pulse Live Kenya

This good news comes as she celebrated 2 years after founding the Black Women Photographers, a global community and directory of over 1,000 black photographers across the world.

The movement was started after she experienced how tough it was for black women photographers to get recognition and jobs.

Polly is a celebrated and accomplished photojournalist with more than 15 awards and honours. She attended the University of Oregon where she graduated with a degree in journalism.

READ: A look inside the White House: 132 rooms, restaurant, most powerful offices

She worked as a digital editor at New York Public Radio before venturing into self-employment and has worked with companies such as Twitter, WeTransfer and the National Press Photographers Association.

Irungu previously teamed with Nikon USA to award selected photographers approximately USD 50,000 in grants and cash prizes to help their businesses and encourage other women.

READ: Kenyan identical twin pilots make history in US

One of the fortunate participants of the program, Wanjiku Gitau, received USD5,000.

In 2020, her work was featured on the US Times Square billboards.

Times Square is one of the most popular tourist destinations in the world, with an estimated 50 million visitors a year.

She was born in Nairobi and has lived around the world from Topeka, Kansas, Eugene, Oregon, New York and is now based in Washington, D.C.

Polly joins fellow Kenyan White House staffer Joy Ngugi who serves in the Office of Digital Strategy in President Biden’s administration.

White House video producer Joy Ngugi
White House video producer Joy Ngugi Pulse Live Kenya

Some personal news: I’m honoured and excited to announce that I’ve joined the White House as a Producer in the Office of Digital Strategy. I’m filled with gratitude and ready for the work ahead,” she announced in 2021.

Ms Ngugi, a visual storyteller, was born in Kenya before moving to the United States. She grew up in Southwest Michigan and worked on films in the US, Kenya, and Honduras.

Authors:

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Kenyan journalist lands White House job

Kenyan journalist lands White House job

Nandy claps back at fan hating on her pregnancy [Screenshot]

Nandy claps back at fan hating on her pregnancy [Screenshot]

Here are 6 signs that you need to call off a relationship

Here are 6 signs that you need to call off a relationship

The doctor said I would go blind by 2013 - Crystal Asige's Inspiring story [Video]

The doctor said I would go blind by 2013 - Crystal Asige's Inspiring story [Video]

Solomon Buchi: The relationship expert who refused to apologise for his caption about his fiancée

Solomon Buchi: The relationship expert who refused to apologise for his caption about his fiancée

Massawe Jappani marks 40th with beautiful message

Massawe Jappani marks 40th with beautiful message

The Real Househelps of Kawangware actress Awiti announces pregnancy [Photos]

The Real Househelps of Kawangware actress Awiti announces pregnancy [Photos]

Types of security guards you will encounter in Kenya

Types of security guards you will encounter in Kenya

9 annoying signs that you're getting older

9 annoying signs that you're getting older

Trending

Former Citizen TV sports anchor Bernard Ndong heading to NTV

Sports journalist Bernard Ndong

Kenyan identical twin pilots make history in US

Meet Alex and Alan who made history as the first set of identical twins working as pilots at Alaska Airlines

Types of security guards you will encounter in Kenya

File Image of Security Guards in Kenya

Kenyan journalist lands White House job

Polly irungu First official Photo Editor for the Office of the VP to the Biden-Harris Administration