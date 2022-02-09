RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle  >  Careers

BBC poaches KTN prime time anchor

Akisa Wandera was one of the top talents at KTN

Kenyan journalist Akisa Wandera joins BBC after leaving Standard Group's KTN

KTN news anchor Akisa Wandera has left the station after working at Standard Media Group for 6 years.

According to credible sources at KTN, Wandera has accepted a new position at the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC).

She was one of the long-serving prime time news anchors at the station, working alongside other reputable journalists like Ken Mijungu and Lindah Oguttu.

Akisa started her media career at GBS TV and moved to Ebru in 2014 as a news reporter before becoming an anchor at the same station.

She joined KTN in 2016 and worked her way to become a mainstay at the station.

The news anchor studied journalism at the Kenya Institute of Mass Communication and years later, graduated with a degree from the United States International University (USIU-Africa), emerging top of her class.

Other media personalities who left KTN and joined BBC include Charles Gitonga, Ian Wafula, Bonny Tunya, and Zawadi Mudibo.

Despite the exit of several big names, the station has been recruiting new talent, media personality Hadiya Mwasiwa having been the latest addition to the station's Swahili news desk.

Mwasiwa joined the media house, headquartered along Mombasa Road, months after partying ways with the Kenya Red Cross-owned station Switch TV.

Another new face at KTN is Claudia Naisabwa who joined from Stage Presence Media, a company owned by comedian Eddie Butita.

“Claudia Naisabwa, time flies. Just the other day you were from high school with great potential. You have a positive attitude that's why I gave you a chance and decided I will train you to be the best and shine bright. As you say goodbye to SPM and start a new chapter as host at KTN, I wish you all the best in your journey,” read Butita’s post in part.

Media personality Debarl Inea joined KTN News as an anchor and Programmes Editor in late 2021.

Standard Media had offered the anchor a chance to join the station in 2020 but he declined after the parties failed to agree on the terms.

At the time he had just left NTV where he was hosting the breakfast show alongside different guests.

