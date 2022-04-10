RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle  >  Careers

I don't consider myself a celebrity - Lynn Ngugi reflects on her journey

Amos Robi

The last few months have affirmed so many things in my life - Lynn gets candid with her followers

Award-winning journalist Lynn Ngugi in a gown from Elegance Fashion Kenya
Award-winning journalist Lynn Ngugi in a gown from Elegance Fashion Kenya

Celebrated digital media journalist Lynn Ngugi is undeniably one of Kenya's beloved content creators, having successfully launched her own independent production less than a year ago.

The YouTube series host has shared a glimpse into the passion that drives her work and some of the reasons she considers her chosen career path an important calling.

Distinguishing herself from Kenyan celebrity culture, Ngugi revealed she has no admiration for a celebrity lifestyle and it has never appealed to her.

She added that she doesn’t even consider herself a celebrity, emphasising that she is more concerned with the service she can offer through the work she loves to do.

“I have never been attracted by celebrity lifestyles, as a matter of fact I don’t consider myself one. I have spoken many times that mine is just a job like any other. I am only privileged to speak to millions by telling stories,” she stated.

Award-winning journalist Lynn Ngugi in a gown from Elegance Fashion Kenya
Award-winning journalist Lynn Ngugi in a gown from Elegance Fashion Kenya

Quoting investigative journalist Dennis Okari, Ngugi also described the stories she highlights on her platform as a service to humanity.

“'What I do is a service to humanity based on the foundation of truth. My stage is the media, and I don’t take my platform for granted' ~ Dennis Okari.

"The last few months have affirmed so many things in my life. And every day I feel the need to give my all and serve my creator the best way I know how,” she stated.

Media Personality Lynn Ngugi
Media Personality Lynn Ngugi

Ngugi has been at the forefront in pursuing justice for Ebbie, a student who was allegedly beaten by administration staff in Gatanga CCM Girls High School in 2019.

In March, Ngugi was awarded best digital content creator at the Women in Film Awards (WIFA), an award she dedicated to the people that have shared their stories with her.

"I want to dedicate this special award to all the people that have shared their stories with me. We have cried together, laughed together and impacted so many lives together," she said in a post.

Amos Robi

