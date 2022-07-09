RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle  >  Careers

Kiss FM presenter Oga Obinna to host new TV show

Obinna will be making a return to the screens having previously hosted other shows such as The Breaktime Show and Off Side News

Kiss FM presenter and comedian Oga Obinna has had his responsibilities expanded at Radio Africa Group as he will be hosting a show, Friday Night Live, on Kiss TV.

Obinna made the announcement on Friday saying it was a win for him.

“Here goes nothing... Another 1. Another win for us team Obinna, team never give up, team never sleep. It's an honour to make this official announcement. This and every Friday I'll be hosting my brand-new show dubbed Friday Night Live” Obinna posted.

READ: Oga Obinna reveals biggest challenge working with Kamene Goro on Kiss 100

He will host the show alongside comedian Tumbili and has already made its debut episode which aired on Friday, July 8.

Obinna also hit out at NTV’s Wicked Edition which is hosted by Dr King'ori and Ty Ngachira’s Too Much Information.

“They never invited me to their TV show so I started mine plus #FNL isn't that Wicked and also on #FNL we don't give you Too Much Information that you don't need. Just the right amount of muchene,” he remarked.

FNLwas supposed to have been hosted by Charlie Karumi before he left the Westlands-based media house.

Oga Obinna will not be making his debut on the screens as he has previously hosted other shows on other stations. At NTV he hosted The Break Time Show alongside actress Nice Githinji where they visited different Kenyan high schools where they engaged students in comic talent.

READ: Obinna opens up on rocky relationship with his dad, reveals they don't talk

At NTV again, Obinna alongside fellow comedian Captain Otoyo hosted a show named Offside News whose concept was similar to that of Wicked Edition.

Besides mainstream media Obina also hosts a show on YouTube named the KulaCooler Show.

