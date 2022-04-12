Maqbul Mohammed appointed Head of Radio at NRG

In a phone conversation, Maqbull expressed his excitement at joining the station that is famed for being one of the most modern radio broadcasters in the country.

The actor also shared the news with his followers on IG who showered him with congratulatory messages.

The Crime and Justice actor has consistently endeared himself to the Kenyan audience both in radio and audiovisual productions with a career spanning over 10 years.

Maqbul is known for his iconic performances in TV programmes such as Reflections, Makutano Junction, and Auntie Boss, which charmed viewers nationwide.

Before joining NRG Radio, Maqbul was previously at Nation FM where he served as Head of Radio.

Maqbull Pulse Live Kenya

He joined Nation FM in June 2021, roughly two years after parting ways with Capital FM where he spent about 12 years.

At the station, he used to host the Breakfast984 alongside Amina Abdi Rabar.

“Not sure how to sum up 12 years of your life with people who eventually turned family and a place you called home but let's try go through the memories today #myjourney @capitalfmkenya#12yearsaslave” wrote Maqbul at the time.

Later, on he was replaced by legendary presenter Fareed Khimani who was poached from Nation Media Group owned station Nation FM.

Maqbull Pulse Live Kenya