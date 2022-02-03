Media personalities with the most lucrative side hustles

Your day job might help you pay for the essentials but having a side hustle is a game-changer that’ll make all the difference in your wallet.

A number of Kenyan media personalities have established side hustles which sometimes end up paying more than their normal jobs.

Jeff Koinange Hot 96 Pulse Live Kenya

We can all learn a thing or two about how to establish sustainable side hustles to help you achieve your financial goals faster.

Jeff Koinange is one of the most popular and influential news anchors in the country and apart from that Royal Media Services cheque, he is also an MC and influencer.

According to the journalist’s private rate card, he charges around Sh250,000 to MC and for him to promote a product, clients can pay up to Sh500,000.

When you create a brand or business as popular and respected as Jeff, you have the freedom to set prices and your customers can always trust you to give them value for money. It also helps if you improve yourself to become the best at your craft of business which might take time.

Ken Mijungu and Trevor Ombija are examples of entrepreneurs who have mastered how to use networks to help push your side hustle.

The two buddies run successful automotive side hustles and have helped their colleagues in the media import and upgrade their cars, making millions in the process through car sales.

Citizen TV’s Trevor Ombija Pulse Live Kenya

Other than selling cars, Mijungu also hires executive vehicles and runs a helicopter charter company.

Networking is important to your side hustle because you make connections not only with likely customers or clients, but also with other individuals who might refer business to you, or mention your name in some positive way to people they know.

Jalang’o is one of the media personalities with the most streams of income ranging from emceeing, influencing, radio presenting, content creation and marketing through his company Arena Media.

Comedian Felix Odiwour AKA Jalango Pulse Live Kenya

Hardwork and success go hand in hand because nothing is offered on a silver platter, you have to keep trying to succeed.

You learn to spend your time wisely, especially if you already have a full-time job. Many successful people are not only smart, but also put in the work.

Getting the right partner is also crucial for success in your side hustle, as in the case of media power couple Lulu Hassan and Rashid Abdalla.

If you are good at a certain craft it is better to team up with someone who is good at the business aspects of the hustle.

Rashid Abdalla and Lulu Hassan Pulse Live Kenya

While Lulu Hassan runs their production house as CEO, Rashid is the brains behind the scripts which have landed the duo deals with Citizen TV, NTV and Maisha Magic.

Other than filmmaking, the two have been brand ambassadors for various products individually and as a couple.