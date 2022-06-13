CEO announces mass firing for Kenyan journalists

According to Metropol Corporation CEO Gideon Kipyakwai, the media house has been struggling to stay afloat.

“In line with the company policies, all employees in the affected areas shall be given one-month notice or payment of one - month's salary in lieu of notice.

“A severance pay at the rate of 15 days' pay for each completed year of service will be paid. This will be in addition to all pending salaries for the periods worked up to and including the date of termination, including all unutilized leave days earned,” read part of the notice.

Pulse Live Kenya

The TV station will remain with a lean team that is expected to reduce the cost of running its operations.

“The Human Capital department will contact all affected employees and will provide all the necessary support. All your line managers are properly briefed and will ensure a smooth transition in this period. The retained staff will continue to operate Metropol TV under a low-cost revised strategy,” the notice also read.

However, some of the operations have been scaled down until the business rebounds.

The CEO statement indicates that some of the employees are owed salaries due to delays occasioned by slow business. Some of the journalists are yet to be paid from March 2022.

On May 18, employees were given a letter to present to their landlords in order to prevent eviction over rent arrears.

“We wish to confirm to you that the above-mentioned person is an employee of Comprehensive Business Media Limited. Please note that due to the negative impact the pandemic has had on the economy and business of Metropol, employee salaries have been delayed since March 2022 and this is likely to continue until circumstances improve. Any assistance accorded to him will be highly appreciated,” reads the letter in part.

Metropol TV was launched as Kenya's the first Kenyan 24-hour business news channel with a programming mix spanning news, features, talk shows and incisive analysis of business trends and investment opportunities across the country and East Africa.

Former news anchor Terryanne Chebet served as its first General Manager until she resigned in 2020.