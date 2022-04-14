RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle  >  Careers

Last message Nakuru hairstylist sent before he passed away

Authors:

Amos Robi

Jay Locs Don had been awarded 2021 Hairstylist of the Year by Xtreme Awards

Jay Locs Don
Jay Locs Don

A final message posted by a Nakuru-based hairstylist who recently passed away in a road accident has been revealed.

Recommended articles

James Kabachia who was widely known as Jay Locs Don, wrote a message thanking his family, clients, and friends the award he had bagged.

“And God did it, eight years in the industry hasn’t been easy but through God, my clients, family and friends support we brought this home, thanks to everyone who voted and those who believed in me…the Hairstylist of the year-Locs Don.” he wrote.

Unknown to anyone that was the last post he made on the night be his life tragically in an accident in Mbaruk on his way back to Nakuru.

His sister Zakiah Wangui says she was in touch with his brother from the time he left Nakuru to when he had boarded the matatu from Nairobi back to Nakuru.

“That Sunday, I spent the entire day with my brother. I escorted him to the stage, and I left him after I made sure he had boarded the matatu,” she told Nation.

Jay Locs Don
Jay Locs Don Jay Locs Don Pulse Live Kenya

Jay left the event shortly after he received his award because he was to travel to Nakuru that same evening.

“We kept communicating the entire journey and he told me he was okay and comfortable. He even sent me the videos I took with his phone when he was received the award. At 10:00 p.m. I told him I wanted to sleep and would catch up in the morning. I never knew that would be our last conversation,” Wangui narrated.

The vehicle Jay was travelling in rammed into a lorry as the driver attempted to overtake the vehicle ahead of them. His mother Elizabeth Wangari said his son got into hairstyling Immediately after completing high school.

A postmortem conducted on Kabachia indicates that he died from an injury sustained on the liver.

Authors:

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Last message Nakuru hairstylist sent before he passed away

Last message Nakuru hairstylist sent before he passed away

8 smart ways to make him last longer in bed

8 smart ways to make him last longer in bed

Singer Akothee opens up on battling depression days after turning 41

Singer Akothee opens up on battling depression days after turning 41

These are the longest bridges in Africa (Third Mainland Bridge is one of them)

These are the longest bridges in Africa (Third Mainland Bridge is one of them)

Fuse ODG and wife profusely cry at their wedding (WATCH)

Fuse ODG and wife profusely cry at their wedding (WATCH)

Brides-to-be: Here are some tips to follow when you are officially a wife

Brides-to-be: Here are some tips to follow when you are officially a wife

Jennifer Lopez says she was taking a bubble bath when Ben Affleck proposed

Jennifer Lopez says she was taking a bubble bath when Ben Affleck proposed

Does trimming your hair really help them grow faster? Here's what to know

Does trimming your hair really help them grow faster? Here's what to know

Style Inspiration: 5 of Rihanna's most fabulous maternity outfits

Style Inspiration: 5 of Rihanna's most fabulous maternity outfits

Trending

7 things you should do in your 20’s

7 things you should do in your 20's

I don't consider myself a celebrity - Lynn Ngugi reflects on her journey

Award-winning journalist Lynn Ngugi in a gown from Elegance Fashion Kenya

5 ways to make money using social media

Tips on earning money through Social Media

Maqbul Mohammed appointed Head of Radio at NRG

Maqbull