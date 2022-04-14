Last message Nakuru hairstylist sent before he passed away

James Kabachia who was widely known as Jay Locs Don, wrote a message thanking his family, clients, and friends the award he had bagged.

“And God did it, eight years in the industry hasn’t been easy but through God, my clients, family and friends support we brought this home, thanks to everyone who voted and those who believed in me…the Hairstylist of the year-Locs Don.” he wrote.

Unknown to anyone that was the last post he made on the night be his life tragically in an accident in Mbaruk on his way back to Nakuru.

His sister Zakiah Wangui says she was in touch with his brother from the time he left Nakuru to when he had boarded the matatu from Nairobi back to Nakuru.

“That Sunday, I spent the entire day with my brother. I escorted him to the stage, and I left him after I made sure he had boarded the matatu,” she told Nation.

Jay Locs Don Pulse Live Kenya

Jay left the event shortly after he received his award because he was to travel to Nakuru that same evening.

“We kept communicating the entire journey and he told me he was okay and comfortable. He even sent me the videos I took with his phone when he was received the award. At 10:00 p.m. I told him I wanted to sleep and would catch up in the morning. I never knew that would be our last conversation,” Wangui narrated.

The vehicle Jay was travelling in rammed into a lorry as the driver attempted to overtake the vehicle ahead of them. His mother Elizabeth Wangari said his son got into hairstyling Immediately after completing high school.