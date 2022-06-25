Nick Ndeda lands new radio job a year after quitting Kiss 100

On Friday, Ndeda announced that he has officially joined KBC English Service and happy to be back on radio.

The talented radio personality will be hosting the breakfast show from Monday to Friday, 6:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.

“If you'd told me a month ago that not only would I be back on radio but I'd be hosting the breakfast show on Kenya's national broadcaster! Yoo! 2022 you keep surprising and humbling me!! So, catch me on KBC English Service and let's get the weekdays started fresh!” announced Nick Ndeda.

In January 2021, Ndeda parted ways with Kiss 100 after two years. He mentioned that he had worked at Radio Africa Group for 9 years - 7 at XFM and 2 years at Kiss 100.

The prolific actor went on to express gratitude towards his listeners for always tuning into his shows and supporting his hustle. At Kiss, Ndenda was hosting the Evening Drive alongside Lynda Nyangweso.

“Seasons come and go, and my season with Radio Africa Group has come to and end. I had a rocking 7 years at X FM and another dope 2 more at Kiss 100. I met the coolest people, made friends, family and memories. That's what life and its seasons are about. Thanks to everyone who always tuned in. Your energy and time was never taken for granted.

"So, no sadness, no tears, only excitement because now it means we are about to start a new experience, make new friends, family and memories! Onwards. Peace in the Middle East and everywhere else in between!" he wrote.

Pulse Live Kenya

Nick who is also an actor joined radio after he took his late brother Jeremy Odhiambo for a radio audition at Homeboyz Radio.