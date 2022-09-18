RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle  >  Careers

NTV hires 8th journalist from Standard Group

Amos Robi

The new NMG entrant announced leaving KTN News on August 4

Fredrick Muitiriri with the NTV Swahili news desk team; Salim Swaleh, Nicholas Wambua, Lofty Matambo, Frida Mwaka and Nuru AbdulAziz
The Nation Media Group has acquired the services of another Standard Group journalist.

News anchor Brian George Otieno announced joining the Kimathi street-based media house weeks after he announced leaving his first employer. Otieno joins the television wing of the media house at the capacity of a news anchor and reporter.

“Its been exactly a month now since 15th Aug when I started a new job as a broadcast journalist at NTV, after my last stint at KTN News on 4th Aug. Here's to being intentional. NTV is the way,” Otieno wrote on his twitter.

At NTV, Otieno joins his colleagues from KTN such as Roselyn Obala, Ibrahim Karanja, Lofty Matambo, Ben Kitili, Fridah Mwaka, Brian Obuya and Nicholas Wambua.

NTV journalist Brian George Otieno
Besides the Standard Group, Nation Media Group has also made raids in Radio Africa Group and the Royal Media Services.

At the Radio Africa Group, the station hired the services of renowned multimedia media journalist Oliver Mathenge who took up a similar role at Nation Media Group while at the Royal Media Services, NMG acquired Joe Ageyo who is now the managing editor at the media house.

Rising station TV47 also got a hit from the NMG raids as Swahili journalist Fred Muitiriri inked a deal with the media house.

Oliver Mathenge
Muitiriri, was poached by NTV when he was just 7 months into his new job at TV47.

He joined, TV47 in January 2022, after Switch TV closed down rendering its employees jobless.

“On Dec 31st 2021, my former station officially closed and rendered many of us jobless, COVID-19 manenos, but by 5th of Jan 2022, God had already opened a new door at TV47, Home of Untold Stories!

Former Switch TV news anchor Frederick Muititiri joins TV47
“I serve a God who neither sleeps nor slumbers. He is a kind and a loving God, He is a good God. He's a miracle worker! I hope that this will convince you that you can actually give your life to Him to truly direct your paths! Bwana Asifiwe!,” shared Frederick Muitiriri.

Media has become the journalist’s second act after leaving the National Police Service in 2007.

