RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle  >  Careers

NTV poaches another top KTN news anchor, weeks after Ben Kitili

Authors:

Dennis Milimo

NTV raids KTN again after taking Lofty Matambo, Frida Mwaka, Ben Kitili & Brian Obuya

Former KTN news anchor Nicholas Wambua joins NTV
Former KTN news anchor Nicholas Wambua joins NTV

Nation Media Group owned Station NTV has once again raided Standard Media Group - this time taking their top Swahili news anchor Nicholas Wambua.

Recommended articles

Wambua officially parted ways with KTN on April 3rd, 2022 after working at the Mombasa road based media house for 8 years.

“It has been the best run of my career, I have achieved the best I can in that short period. I have made many friends and today I say goodbye a happy man. I am a better version of myself.

"Thank you KTN and the Standard Group for the opportunity to serve. Thank you my bosses for always believing in me," Nicholas Wambua remarked on his last day at KTN.

Former KTN news anchor Nicholas Wambua joins NTV. Wambua with Lofty Matambo and Frida Mwaka
Former KTN news anchor Nicholas Wambua joins NTV. Wambua with Lofty Matambo and Frida Mwaka Former KTN news anchor Nicholas Wambua joins NTV Pulse Live Kenya

However, on April 28, 2022, NTV news anchor Daniel Mule shared a number of photos on social media, welcoming Wambua to NTV.

“Kinachodumu daima ni mabadiliko...Nicholas Wambua welcome to the Nation that sets the Standard for all Citizens,” reads Mule’s post.

At NTV, Wambua has joined his former KTN colleagues – Lofty Matambo, Frida Mwaka, Ben Kitili, Brian Obuya and his former boss Joe Ageyo who joined Citizen TV before landing at NTV as the new Editorial Director in charge of Broadcast.

Wambua started working at KTN in February 2018 as news anchor and later became programs editor.

Former KTN news anchor Nicholas Wambua joins NTV
Former KTN news anchor Nicholas Wambua joins NTV Former KTN news anchor Nicholas Wambua joins NTV Pulse Live Kenya

Also Read: Insider reveals Ben Kitili's replacement after leaving KTN

During his 8 years stay at KTN, he covered the talented journalist covered a range of stories from Land conflicts to education, social issues and Gender. He anchored the Afrika Ya Mashariki show that later changed its name to Darubini ya Afrika.

He was also a key instrument to Leo Mashinani that used to air on KTN news.

Also Read: Nation Media Group welcomes Joe Ageyo after leaving Citizen TV

Authors:

Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo is an experienced Digital and Broadcast Journalist with a demonstrated history of working in the broadcast and online media industry for over 4 years.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Kenyan youth can now access info on their sexual and reproductive health

Kenyan youth can now access info on their sexual and reproductive health

NTV poaches another top KTN news anchor, weeks after Ben Kitili

NTV poaches another top KTN news anchor, weeks after Ben Kitili

Meet ex-Switch TV news anchor who is now a hairdresser [Video]

Meet ex-Switch TV news anchor who is now a hairdresser [Video]

6 ways to successfully destroy your relationship, as a man

6 ways to successfully destroy your relationship, as a man

Actress Mama Baha welcomes first child into her family [Photo]

Actress Mama Baha welcomes first child into her family [Photo]

Does he take you serious or not? This is how to know

Does he take you serious or not? This is how to know

50 truth or dare questions that will heat up your relationship right now

50 truth or dare questions that will heat up your relationship right now

Evelyn Wanjiru and hubby welcome a bouncing baby boy [Photo]

Evelyn Wanjiru and hubby welcome a bouncing baby boy [Photo]

5 tips to a rich beard for black men

5 tips to a rich beard for black men

Trending

Jimmy Gathu opens up on struggles of losing a job at the height of his career

Jimmy Gathu

Meet ex-Switch TV news anchor who is now a hairdresser [Video]

Meet Former TV news anchor Emmanuel Terer who is now a hairdresser

NTV poaches another top KTN news anchor, weeks after Ben Kitili

Former KTN news anchor Nicholas Wambua joins NTV