5 hustles that will earn you good money if you wake up early

Miriam Mwende

Here is a list of five hustles that will earn you good money, but you will have to change your morning routine

The fruit sellers section of a popular Nairobi produce market
The fruit sellers section of a popular Nairobi produce market

Every young person in Kenya knows it’s important to get their hustle mode on if they want to make an honest living.

With the economy still recovering from the effects of the pandemic, it’s important to grab every opportunity as it comes. As a popular matatu sticker puts it: “Usidharau kazi yangu, yako hainilishi (don’t disrespect my hustle, yours doesn’t feed me).”

We’ve compiled a list of five hustles that will earn you good money, but you will have to change your morning routine.

Especially in Nairobi where fruits and vegetables are transported overnight, it is important for a grocer to develop an efficient morning routine to ensure they always get the freshest groceries and at a time when even transportation is readily available.

Shopkeepers everywhere know that opening early makes all the difference in profits. This is especially so during months when primary schools are in session and learning begins at 7:00 a.m. School goers depend on shopkeepers for break-time snacks and also breakfast.

Whether it is breath mints, face masks, pens, handkerchiefs, watches, water bottles, you name it! There’s always a customer in need of the commodity. A good number of long-distance travellers prefer to start their journeys in the morning and of course, with employed Kenyans making their way to their 8:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m jobs, hawkers are guaranteed of good money if they set up early.

Breakfast treats are a great source of income in Kenya. And these will often require a vendor to rise early and open their business. With an efficient morning routine, a vendor will be able to prepare the treats and sell them while they are still hot, which many customers prefer.

The matatu industry is one of the best paying hustles in Kenya. The creation of matatu saccos saw drivers and dondas (conductors) get formal employment with very good income. The good thing with being a driver or a conductor is that after meeting the daily operational costs then you have the opportunity to earn extra. This is why many drivers and dondas rise early so that they can get in enough extra trips to add to their income.

Pilsner celebrates every hustle, and cheers to morning routines that put an extra coin in your pocket. Mboka ni mboka.

#FeatureByPilsner

Miriam Mwende

