Cess Mutungi reveals how Chris Kirubi fired and re-hired her

Speaking on Sauti TV, the celebrated radio presenter while paying tribute to her former boss at Capital FM said Kirubi believed in her more than once and allowed her to grow into her talent unlike what many media stations would.

“There are so many things to say about Chris Kirubi, he gave me a chance, not once but twice, he fired me and hired me again. Kirubi never hurried me he gave me a chance to grow to my talent and many media houses don’t allow that you jump in and they want results immediately,” Mutungi stated.

Mutungi said she thanked him many times but said she could not thank Kirubi enough adding that she received good counsel from the late billionaire which has made her grow to the woman she is.

Mutungi who left Capital FM to join Radio Africa Group-owned Classic 105 revealed that her current co-host Mike Mondo was the bridge to her joining the station something she said she never expected to happen.

“I would like to say a very big thank you to my co-host Mike Mondo, he is the one who selected me and said he wanted to work with me and that was a great honor for me, I never expected something like that to happen,” said Mutungi.

Mutungi attributed her success in radio to simplicity and authenticity noting that she shares her life with her listeners adding that constituency has been key in radio success.

