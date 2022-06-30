Tina Kaggia ends her stay at Nation FM

Kaggia hosted her last show on Thursday, June 30, 2022 bidding goodbye to her loyal listeners.

The talented radio personality parted ways with the station with her last guest being her brother Dennis Kaggia alias DNA.

“Tina Kaggia’s last show on Nation FM today on and up, tukutane YouTube because we cooking. God is the greatest. 2022 is Mega,” DNA shared.

Sameer Bry, Tina Kaggia and DJ Swajboy Pulse Live Kenya

Tina is yet to disclose her next move but her brother (DNA) hinted that they might be hosting a YouTube show together soon.

“I’m grateful that my brother has been the last guest that I had on this platform alongside DJ E and DJ Andre, so am a content person. I had to be a tear fest, surprisingly I cry easy but I’m happy and thank you so much for coming through,” Tina Kaggia said during her last show on Nation FM.

DJ E wrote: “We're smiles today but it's unfortunately Tina Kaggia's last day on Nation FM, it’s been a pleasure working with you and learning a lot from you, the sky is the limit I wish you nothing but success in all your future endevours.”

Ms Kaggia made a radio comeback in September 2020 – almost four years ago, after calling it quits at Radio Africa Group’s Classic 105.

At that particular time, she replaced Cate Rira and Comedian Dr King’ori who used to host The Morning Fix.

“Queens never give up the crown. Good morning! #TheVoice is back!!! #nationfm,” wrote Tina Kaggia.

Nation FM had earlier on announced her return with a post that read, “Tina Kagia is no stranger to drama and now she will be listening to yours too. Weekday mornings from 6:00 a.m. on Nation Fm #TinaKaggia #MorningFix.”

Before the radio comeback, Kaggia had joined sports betting firm SportPesa until the company ceased operations in Kenya in 2019 citing a punitive tax regime.

DJ E, Tina Kaggia and DJ Andre during her last show on Nation FM Pulse Live Kenya

She also launched her own content venture Nyumbani Radio and where she used to host different celebrities alongside Comedian Jasper Murume.