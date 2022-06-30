RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle  >  Careers

Tina Kaggia ends her stay at Nation FM

Authors:

Dennis Milimo

Tina hosted her brother DNA on her last show on Nation FM

DJ E, Tina Kaggia and DJ Andre during her last show on Nation FM
DJ E, Tina Kaggia and DJ Andre during her last show on Nation FM

Renowned Kenyan radio presenter Tina Kaggia has ended her relationship with Nation Media Group-owned station Nation FM.

Recommended articles

Kaggia hosted her last show on Thursday, June 30, 2022 bidding goodbye to her loyal listeners.

The talented radio personality parted ways with the station with her last guest being her brother Dennis Kaggia alias DNA.

“Tina Kaggia’s last show on Nation FM today on and up, tukutane YouTube because we cooking. God is the greatest. 2022 is Mega,” DNA shared.

Sameer Bry, Tina Kaggia and DJ Swajboy
Sameer Bry, Tina Kaggia and DJ Swajboy Sameer Bry, Tina Kaggia and DJ Swajboy Pulse Live Kenya

Tina is yet to disclose her next move but her brother (DNA) hinted that they might be hosting a YouTube show together soon.

“I’m grateful that my brother has been the last guest that I had on this platform alongside DJ E and DJ Andre, so am a content person. I had to be a tear fest, surprisingly I cry easy but I’m happy and thank you so much for coming through,” Tina Kaggia said during her last show on Nation FM.

DJ E wrote: “We're smiles today but it's unfortunately Tina Kaggia's last day on Nation FM, it’s been a pleasure working with you and learning a lot from you, the sky is the limit I wish you nothing but success in all your future endevours.”

Ms Kaggia made a radio comeback in September 2020 – almost four years ago, after calling it quits at Radio Africa Group’s Classic 105.

READ: Tina Kaggia makes radio comeback, replaces Cate Rita and Dr. King'ori on Nation FM

At that particular time, she replaced Cate Rira and Comedian Dr King’ori who used to host The Morning Fix.

“Queens never give up the crown. Good morning! #TheVoice is back!!! #nationfm,” wrote Tina Kaggia.

Nation FM had earlier on announced her return with a post that read, “Tina Kagia is no stranger to drama and now she will be listening to yours too. Weekday mornings from 6:00 a.m. on Nation Fm #TinaKaggia #MorningFix.”

Before the radio comeback, Kaggia had joined sports betting firm SportPesa until the company ceased operations in Kenya in 2019 citing a punitive tax regime.

DJ E, Tina Kaggia and DJ Andre during her last show on Nation FM
DJ E, Tina Kaggia and DJ Andre during her last show on Nation FM DJ E, Tina Kaggia and DJ Andre during her last show on Nation FM Pulse Live Kenya

She also launched her own content venture Nyumbani Radio and where she used to host different celebrities alongside Comedian Jasper Murume.

Asked on why she left Classic, Tina wrote: “I needed to broaden my horizons and test Midas touch in other waters.”

Authors:

Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo is an experienced Digital and Broadcast Journalist with a demonstrated history of working in the broadcast and online media industry for over 4 years.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Tina Kaggia ends her stay at Nation FM

Tina Kaggia ends her stay at Nation FM

3 reasons why you should apply lime juice on your face

3 reasons why you should apply lime juice on your face

Regina Daniels and hubby welcome 2nd child

Regina Daniels and hubby welcome 2nd child

Comedian Professor Hamo welcomes newborn baby into his family [Photo]

Comedian Professor Hamo welcomes newborn baby into his family [Photo]

Women who cook with firewood, charcoal, or kerosene are 50% more likely to be depressed, according to a new study

Women who cook with firewood, charcoal, or kerosene are 50% more likely to be depressed, according to a new study

Gospel singer Pitson and wife Karol expecting baby number 3 [Photos]

Gospel singer Pitson and wife Karol expecting baby number 3 [Photos]

5 examples of the worst apologies you can give

5 examples of the worst apologies you can give

Journalist Raquel Muigai finds new home after leaving Citizen TV

Journalist Raquel Muigai finds new home after leaving Citizen TV

How Betty Kyallo's daughter Ivanna's birthday party went down (photos)

How Betty Kyallo's daughter Ivanna's birthday party went down (photos)

Trending

Journalist Raquel Muigai finds new home after leaving Citizen TV

Raquel Muigai finds new home after leaving Citizen TV

YouTube announces opportunity for Kenyan creators to get funding

YouTube invites applications for the Black Voices Fund Class of 2023

Nick Ndeda lands new radio job a year after quitting Kiss 100

Media Personality cum actor Nick Ndeda

Tina Kaggia ends her stay at Nation FM

DJ E, Tina Kaggia and DJ Andre during her last show on Nation FM