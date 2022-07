The university gave reasons why the music star was awarded the honourary degree.

"Tiwa Savage will be made Doctor of Music in recognition of her inspirational and international career in music.”

The music star joins the list of Nigerian celebrities who have been awarded doctorate degrees from foreign universities.

A few weeks ago, Nollywood actor IK Ogbonna was awarded a doctorate degree at INSTITUT SUPERIEUR DE TECHNOLOGIES ET DE MANAGEMENT (ISTM UNIVERSITY).

"Introducing Dr (Hon) IKECHUKWU MITCHEL OGBONNA. Thanks to the governing council of INSTITUT SUPERIEUR DE TECHNOLOGIES ET DE MANAGEMENT (ISTM UNIVERSITY) for conferring on me Doctorate (Honorary) Degree of Arts in leadership and Development," Ogbonna wrote.

Other celebrities who have bagged doctorate degrees include Peter Okoye, dancer Kaffy and Alexx Ekubo.

Okoye and Kaffy bagged their degrees from Escae-Benin University, Benin Republic.