KTN News Business journalist Brenda Kerubo has left the station after a three-year and seven months stint.
Top Standard Group Business journalist leaves station after 3 years
The journalist who has also worked for Media Max leaves KTN News after three years
Through her twitter page, the eloquent journalist bid her viewers and fans goodbye, sending an appreciation to her the station which she attributes her career growth to.
Kerubo who hosted the KTN News business segment Captains of Industries where she featured different emerging and longtime business leaders said her leaving was for a change in direction. Besides broadcasting, Kerubo also took part in production and the print wing of the media group.
“Today l anchored my last bulletin at KTN News a place l consider home because of the people. A place where my career rose to a level l would never have imagined. Today l sign off and say goodbye. Thank you for watching and supporting my stories and programs, forever grateful,” said Kerubo.
Colleagues at KTN News wished the exiting journalist the best in her future plans.
"I have honestly enjoyed working with you. We have laughed, quarreled, fire-fought, learnt, been disappointed, and put our best to this. I have learnt a lot from you especially in doing features, a craft that even won you an award. As you leave, I wish you all the best in your endeavors," Brian George Otieno wrote on his social media pages.
Before the Standard Group, Kerubo has worked with Media Max and CGTN Africa as a business journalist. Her departure comes days after her former colleague in the Mombasa Road based media house switched camps to Join Nation Media Groups NTV. Ibrahim Karanja who was the Nakuru correspondent for the media house left the station a few weeks to join rival NTV.
At Nation Media, Karanja joins his former colleagues, Ben Kitili, Nicholas Wambua, Lofti Matambo and Fridah Mwaka who also decamped to join the Kimathi Street based media house.
Kerubo did not disclose her plans after the departure. Media Houses are looking to bolster their capacity ahead of the August 9 general polls which are only 26 days away.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: news@pulselive.co.ke