Top Standard Group Business journalist leaves station after 3 years

Through her twitter page, the eloquent journalist bid her viewers and fans goodbye, sending an appreciation to her the station which she attributes her career growth to.

Kerubo who hosted the KTN News business segment Captains of Industries where she featured different emerging and longtime business leaders said her leaving was for a change in direction. Besides broadcasting, Kerubo also took part in production and the print wing of the media group.

Brenda Kerubo Pulse Live Kenya

“Today l anchored my last bulletin at KTN News a place l consider home because of the people. A place where my career rose to a level l would never have imagined. Today l sign off and say goodbye. Thank you for watching and supporting my stories and programs, forever grateful,” said Kerubo.

Colleagues at KTN News wished the exiting journalist the best in her future plans.

"I have honestly enjoyed working with you. We have laughed, quarreled, fire-fought, learnt, been disappointed, and put our best to this. I have learnt a lot from you especially in doing features, a craft that even won you an award. As you leave, I wish you all the best in your endeavors," Brian George Otieno wrote on his social media pages.

Brenda Kerubo with Equity Bank CEO James Mwangi Pulse Live Kenya

Before the Standard Group, Kerubo has worked with Media Max and CGTN Africa as a business journalist. Her departure comes days after her former colleague in the Mombasa Road based media house switched camps to Join Nation Media Groups NTV. Ibrahim Karanja who was the Nakuru correspondent for the media house left the station a few weeks to join rival NTV.

At Nation Media, Karanja joins his former colleagues, Ben Kitili, Nicholas Wambua, Lofti Matambo and Fridah Mwaka who also decamped to join the Kimathi Street based media house.

Brenda Kerubo with KQ Chairman Michael Joseph Pulse Live Kenya