RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle  >  Careers

Top Standard Group Business journalist leaves station after 3 years

Authors:

Amos Robi

The journalist who has also worked for Media Max leaves KTN News after three years

KTN Studios at Standard Group.
KTN Studios at Standard Group.

KTN News Business journalist Brenda Kerubo has left the station after a three-year and seven months stint.

Recommended articles

Through her twitter page, the eloquent journalist bid her viewers and fans goodbye, sending an appreciation to her the station which she attributes her career growth to.

Kerubo who hosted the KTN News business segment Captains of Industries where she featured different emerging and longtime business leaders said her leaving was for a change in direction. Besides broadcasting, Kerubo also took part in production and the print wing of the media group.

READ:Murkomen reacts to mock election held by KTN journalist in Nakuru

Brenda Kerubo
Brenda Kerubo Brenda Kerubo Pulse Live Kenya

READ:KTN poaches top KBC and BBC news anchors

“Today l anchored my last bulletin at KTN News a place l consider home because of the people. A place where my career rose to a level l would never have imagined. Today l sign off and say goodbye. Thank you for watching and supporting my stories and programs, forever grateful,” said Kerubo.

Colleagues at KTN News wished the exiting journalist the best in her future plans.

"I have honestly enjoyed working with you. We have laughed, quarreled, fire-fought, learnt, been disappointed, and put our best to this. I have learnt a lot from you especially in doing features, a craft that even won you an award. As you leave, I wish you all the best in your endeavors," Brian George Otieno wrote on his social media pages.

Brenda Kerubo with Equity Bank CEO James Mwangi
Brenda Kerubo with Equity Bank CEO James Mwangi Brenda Kerubo with Equity Bank CEO James Mwangi Pulse Live Kenya

Before the Standard Group, Kerubo has worked with Media Max and CGTN Africa as a business journalist. Her departure comes days after her former colleague in the Mombasa Road based media house switched camps to Join Nation Media Groups NTV. Ibrahim Karanja who was the Nakuru correspondent for the media house left the station a few weeks to join rival NTV.

At Nation Media, Karanja joins his former colleagues, Ben Kitili, Nicholas Wambua, Lofti Matambo and Fridah Mwaka who also decamped to join the Kimathi Street based media house.

Brenda Kerubo with KQ Chairman Michael Joseph
Brenda Kerubo with KQ Chairman Michael Joseph Brenda Kerubo with KQ Chairman Michael Joseph Pulse Live Kenya

Kerubo did not disclose her plans after the departure. Media Houses are looking to bolster their capacity ahead of the August 9 general polls which are only 26 days away.

Authors:

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Top Standard Group Business journalist leaves station after 3 years

Top Standard Group Business journalist leaves station after 3 years

Ladies: Here are 5 dangers of wearing waist trainers

Ladies: Here are 5 dangers of wearing waist trainers

Trendy rapper Kanambo Dede goes back to school courtesy of King Kaka & Nana

Trendy rapper Kanambo Dede goes back to school courtesy of King Kaka & Nana

Citizen TV's DJ Gee Gee & wife expecting baby number 2 [Video]

Citizen TV's DJ Gee Gee & wife expecting baby number 2 [Video]

Original name of Africa and how it got its current name

Original name of Africa and how it got its current name

Anita Nderu announces pregnancy in style [VIDEO]

Anita Nderu announces pregnancy in style [VIDEO]

For men: 7 signs your girlfriend is after your money not love

For men: 7 signs your girlfriend is after your money not love

5 ways to have more mind-blowing s*x in your relationship

5 ways to have more mind-blowing s*x in your relationship

Vabbing: The TikTok trend that asks women to use their vaginal fluids to attract men

Vabbing: The TikTok trend that asks women to use their vaginal fluids to attract men

Trending

Kiss FM presenter Oga Obinna to host new TV show

Oga Obinna to host new TV show on Kiss TV

Trendy rapper Kanambo Dede goes back to school courtesy of King Kaka & Nana

Trendy rapper Kanambo Dede goes back to school courtesy of King Kaka & Nana

Top Standard Group Business journalist leaves station after 3 years

KTN Studios at Standard Group.