An update given by rapper King Kaka and his wife Nana Owiti indicates that the artiste had always wished to go back to school and they had to make her dreams come true.

Nana mentioned that the One Day hitmaker shaved her signature dreadlocks – for a new look as she goes back to class.

Trendy rapper Kanambo Dede goes back to school courtesy of King Kaka & Nana Pulse Live Kenya

“One of the most prolific events took place today Kanambo Dede wanted a second shot at school. Immediately she asked, I asked her whether she was ready to cut her locks just to see where her head was at and she responded immediately with an affirmation.

“ We have been in search of a good school for her personally ( King Kaka and I) Long story short…She joined school today and I felt like crying, Let’s support this girl and her dreams and lets change the world in the smallest way we can,” read an update form Nana Owiti.

King Kaka also put up a picture posing with his wife Nana and Kanambo Dede after admitting her to school.

“She wished it, it happened today. Kanambo Dede is back to school,” King Kaka captioned the photo.

Speaking on shaving her dreadlocks Kanambo said; “I have to sacrifice because I have decided to go back to school. Narudi High school, Nilikuwa tu nataka kurudi shule tangu nipate mtoi, tangu nitoke Kayole. I felt like nimemiss sana upande ya shule juu niko na dreams mob and I had to make this decision to build the foundation,".

Adding that; "To me school is very important, especially after nijue vile life hapa njee huenda. Nitafanya kila kitu Usanii na masomo,”.

