RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle  >  Careers

Beat ya Keggah set to unveil own digital recording App

Authors:

Dennis Milimo

US-based Kenyan music producer Beat ya Keggah has revealed that plans are underway to launch his own state-of-the-art digital recording application.

Beat ya Keggah
Beat ya Keggah

According to the prolific producer, the App will be out to work with both local and international artistes in a mission of exporting the Kenyan sound to the world.

Recommended articles

“With our new digital recording App, when you want to record, the easiest thing to do is not to get out your laptop and connect a bunch of cables to it, then load up your studio software - it’s to hit the record button on your phone,” the producer explained.

The music producer said that the app will allow artistes to record their songs from any part of the world.

Beat ya Keggah
Beat ya Keggah Beat ya Keggah Pulse Live Kenya

“The new Beat Ya Keggah app allows you to do just that, but adds other features that make it more competitive with its built-in competition and Voice Memos. Regardless of whether you’re an amateur or even like a touring professional…you will record your ideas with your phone, just because that’s what you have with you,” Beat Ya Keggah explained.

Keggah's sound is highly dynamic and urban-influenced and he has been working on building the Kenyan sound to appeal internationally.

Over the years, he has produced music for renowned artistes like Nyashinski, Khaligraph Jones, Jua Cali, Abbas Doobiez, Proff, Nazizi, Kristoff, Nonini, Jimw@t, Redsan, Mejja and Naiboi.

Recently on the CTA YouTube series, Kegga said that at his peak he was making revenues of up to Sh300 million yearly.

After arriving in the US with only a green card and three dollars to his name, the producer chased the American dream until he was able to save up and opened an autism clinic as a 23-years-old.

Beat ya Keggah
Beat ya Keggah Pulse Live Kenya

"Autism is a behavioural disorder where a child can be either high functioning or low functioning,” the father of one said, adding that he wanted to create a clinic that offered all services that autistic children needed.

Most of his clients were from referrals, schools and insurance companies that recommended his company’s therapeutic services.

When the demand crossed over to other states, Keggah expanded his healthcare firm to seven states in two years.

At the height of his investments, Keggah also manufactured toys for autistic children, produced music and videos, owned fuel stations, and sold high-end cars.

Things went south between 2016 and 2017 when his health deteriorated and he fell into a diabetic coma for weeks, leaving him hospitalised.

Just before the slump, Keggah had just spent more than Sh1 million to finance Nyashinksi’s come-back track Now You Know.

I was in the hospital the rest of 2016 and at the same time the business is going down, the house is going, were breaking up with the mama, it’s now hell.

"I never even got to listen to Now You Know, I never had it in a concert, I never had it being played in a club like live...all my friends would come to visit me and be like yo we are at five million,” he said.

After getting out of the hospital, the music producer took a break from all his engagements for two years to figure out his health.

He slowly started rebuilding his business empire with one gas station as well as the autism clinic. His businesses recovered.

"You're talking about a business that you're telling us is doing three million dollars even if it's gross revenue yeah, that’s Sh300 million shillings you guy and with change. That business going down that is painful but you are now talking about restarting,” the host, Richard Njau, shared in Keggah’s pain.

Authors:

Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo is an experienced Digital and Broadcast Journalist with a demonstrated history of working in the broadcast and online media industry for over 4 years.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Beat ya Keggah set to unveil own digital recording App

Beat ya Keggah set to unveil own digital recording App

15 Hot And Steamy Ways To Get Yourself In The Mood

15 Hot And Steamy Ways To Get Yourself In The Mood

Comedian YY & Marya unveil daughter’s face for the 1st time after 3 months [Photos]

Comedian YY & Marya unveil daughter’s face for the 1st time after 3 months [Photos]

Nicki Minaj reportedly worth $85 million — here's how she built her fortune

Nicki Minaj reportedly worth $85 million — here's how she built her fortune

​6 things you need to know before buying a vibrator

​6 things you need to know before buying a vibrator

Meet tourist using bitcoin to travel to 40 countries in just 400 days

Meet tourist using bitcoin to travel to 40 countries in just 400 days

8 signs your guy really wants to marry you

8 signs your guy really wants to marry you

Kylie Jenner changes baby Wolf’s name

Kylie Jenner changes baby Wolf’s name

Soulja Boy is expecting 1st child with girlfriend

Soulja Boy is expecting 1st child with girlfriend

Trending

Sauti Sol teams up with John-Allan Namu on new platform for creatives

Sauti Sol teams up with John- Allan Namu to unveil a new platform called Shahara

Beat ya Keggah set to unveil own digital recording App

Beat ya Keggah