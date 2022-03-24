Beat ya Keggah set to unveil own digital recording App

“With our new digital recording App, when you want to record, the easiest thing to do is not to get out your laptop and connect a bunch of cables to it, then load up your studio software - it’s to hit the record button on your phone,” the producer explained.

The music producer said that the app will allow artistes to record their songs from any part of the world.

“The new Beat Ya Keggah app allows you to do just that, but adds other features that make it more competitive with its built-in competition and Voice Memos. Regardless of whether you’re an amateur or even like a touring professional…you will record your ideas with your phone, just because that’s what you have with you,” Beat Ya Keggah explained.

Keggah's sound is highly dynamic and urban-influenced and he has been working on building the Kenyan sound to appeal internationally.

Over the years, he has produced music for renowned artistes like Nyashinski, Khaligraph Jones, Jua Cali, Abbas Doobiez, Proff, Nazizi, Kristoff, Nonini, Jimw@t, Redsan, Mejja and Naiboi.

Beat ya Kegga narrates losing Sh300 million revenue

Recently on the CTA YouTube series, Kegga said that at his peak he was making revenues of up to Sh300 million yearly.

After arriving in the US with only a green card and three dollars to his name, the producer chased the American dream until he was able to save up and opened an autism clinic as a 23-years-old.

"Autism is a behavioural disorder where a child can be either high functioning or low functioning,” the father of one said, adding that he wanted to create a clinic that offered all services that autistic children needed.

Most of his clients were from referrals, schools and insurance companies that recommended his company’s therapeutic services.

When the demand crossed over to other states, Keggah expanded his healthcare firm to seven states in two years.

At the height of his investments, Keggah also manufactured toys for autistic children, produced music and videos, owned fuel stations, and sold high-end cars.

Things went south between 2016 and 2017 when his health deteriorated and he fell into a diabetic coma for weeks, leaving him hospitalised.

Just before the slump, Keggah had just spent more than Sh1 million to finance Nyashinksi’s come-back track Now You Know.

“I was in the hospital the rest of 2016 and at the same time the business is going down, the house is going, were breaking up with the mama, it’s now hell.

"I never even got to listen to Now You Know, I never had it in a concert, I never had it being played in a club like live...all my friends would come to visit me and be like yo we are at five million,” he said.

After getting out of the hospital, the music producer took a break from all his engagements for two years to figure out his health.

He slowly started rebuilding his business empire with one gas station as well as the autism clinic. His businesses recovered.