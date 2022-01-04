When it comes to parenting duties, even celebrities are like us, in a lot of ways. With their busy schedules, they need just as much help to take care of their children as other working parents, for which, they often require the services of nannies.
Vera Sidika reveals qualifications for a perfect nanny
Kama unatosha mboga, shoot your shot.
Entrepreneur Vera Sidika is one celebrity currently in search of a nanny. Taking to her Instagram on Monday, January 3, Sidika revealed her qualifications for a perfect nanny.
"I am extremely choosy when it comes to looking for a nanny," Sidika highlighted on her Instagram story.
Celebrity nannies aren't just your regular caretakers. From protecting kids' privacy, being discrete, professional, flexible and earning way lot more than you could imagine, they are no less than a celebrity themselves.
Her child's privacy is the reason why the socialite despises any nanny who is on social media. I don't go for a person who is on social media at all, Sidika highlighted.
Another crucial thing qualification is that Sidika only hires nannies over the age of 40. I prefer over 40 year old's. They are the best! Not these 20 year old's. According to the social media personality, she despises younger nannies due to their tendencies to act up.
"These 20 something year old's are not my style. The probability of many things easily going wrong, is very high," revealed Sidika.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: news@pulselive.co.ke