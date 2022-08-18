Veteran journalist Louis Otieno makes TV come back

Otieno was a news anchor with Citizen Television until he fell ill made is now an anchor with Look up TV.

According to sources at the media station, the journalist who is highly experienced joined in July but was not clear about the role he was taking.

Otieno has been leading the station in the election coverage as a host.

Louis Otieno’s career crumbled after he fell ill leading to him loosing his hearing and as well allegations, he had a hand in the death of Caren Chepchumba.

Chief government pathologist Dr Johansen Odour told an inquest into the death that an autopsy revealed that Careen bled in the eyes and neck muscles due to pressure applied on her neck by the assailant.

Silas Miami speaks on his relationship with father Louis Otieno Pulse Live Kenya

“There was bleeding in the left eye, there was also bleeding on the neck muscles. We formed the opinion that death was due to lack of oxygen due to manual strangulation,” Dr Odour said.

He mentioned that Careen could have been sexually assaulted by the assailant.

However, Otieno has always maintained that he never killed Careen nor had a romantic affair with her noting that she was only a friend.

Louis son Silas Miami has also refused to be associated with his father saying that they share no relationship aside from paternity.

Writing to NTV journalist James Smart, Silas also asked Kenyan media to desist from associating them in reports, disclosing that Otieno had also been clear in his dissociation to Silas and his mother.

The screenwriter stated that Otieno had hurt him in unthinkable ways.