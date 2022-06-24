YouTube announces opportunity for Kenyan creators to get funding

BVF beneficiaries will also get the opportunity to participate in bespoke training workshops and networking programs to improve the quality of content uploaded on their channels.

The YouTube fund seeks to recognise and equip black creators, artists, songwriters, and producers with the resources and support to enable them to thrive on YouTube.

Since its inception in 2020, the program has welcomed over 300 grantees from Australia, Brazil, Nigeria, South Africa, the United States, and Kenya, among them musicians, beauty entrepreneurs, comedians, activists, poets, personal trainers, parents, photographers, gamers, and more.

Earlier this year, Angel Lately, Cheymuv, Mandi Sarro and Justus Nandwa were among 26 creators selected from Kenya, Nigeria and South Africa who joined the 135 creator-strong Class of 2022 - the second cohort of the programme.

Pulse Live Kenya

“The African creator community is filled with so many talented, brilliant, passionate, and driven creatives, and we are honoured to equip these talented creators and artists with additional resources to match their drive.

"At YouTube, we’ve always tried to facilitate the rise of diverse voices, all-inclusive of gender and race. Through the Black Voices Fund, in the past two years we have been able to amplify the perspectives and experiences of these diverse creators,” stated Alex Okosi, MD, YouTube Emerging Markets.

Apart from having launched the multi-year commitment of Sh11 billion ($100M) for BVF, YouTube has also partnered with community-based groups to build the Future Insiders program, specifically targeting over 180 at-risk and underprivileged students who are interested in a future in the music and creative professions.

Participants in the program take part in quarterly sessions that cover YouTube success, career routes, accessing talent and thought leaders, and well-being.

The 2021 BVF cohort included 133 grantees hailing from Kenya, the United States,, the United Kingdom, Brazil, Australia, South Africa, and Nigeria, with 26 creators and artists from Africa.

Alumni from the continent include reality star entertainer Lasizwe Dambuza, personal trainer and health and wellness advocate Mitchelle Adagala, musician Sho Madjozi and TV presenter, entrepreneur and actress Tomike Adeoye.

“Africa is overflowing with incredible talent. We are excited to discover the amazing creators the next round of applications will bring with it as we continue to invest in the amplification of Black creators,” concludes Mr Okosi.