The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle

Condom tester, professional sleeper and other weird but fun jobs

Temi Iwalaiye

Would you like to sleep all day or watch Netflix and get paid? Well, you can if it's your job.

A professional sleeper [Mint]
A professional sleeper [Mint]

Here are five weird but fun jobs:

The job of a professional sleeper is to test the comfort of beds. They will sleep in different beds each night and write reviews about their satisfaction.

ADVERTISEMENT

Some people might think watching paint dry is boring, but not these people. Companies hire people to keep an eye on the changing colours and particles of paint as it dries, both on walls and under a microscope, to ensure the paints are durable and do not fall off.

If you have this job, all you have to do is watch Netflix movies and series every day before they get released.

To make it easier for viewers to find what they're looking for, Netflix engaged a team of committed people to review and classify all material before it is made public. So they decide if it's a rom-com, an action movie, or any other category. It helps the algorithm to suggests movies and series for them.

ADVERTISEMENT
Professional mourner [asiasociety]
Professional mourner [asiasociety] Pulse Nigeria

In case you die single and alone, you can always make sure there are professional mourners at your funeral. These people cry and wail loudly during a funeral, even though they do not know the deceased. This is customary in Southeast Asia and some parts of Africa. Someone's job is to be a professional mourner; this assists the deceased on their way to the afterlife.

Most condom manufacturing companies need to test their condoms for quality assurance.

ADVERTISEMENT

A "breakage and slippage study" requires women and men (or a couple) to use a test condom five to eight times during sex and then fill out a detailed questionnaire. They seek information on the placement, position, sobriety, noise, pain, orgasm, and if the condom snags on the pubes.

Panda hugger [Goodnewsnetwork]
Panda hugger [Goodnewsnetwork] Pulse Nigeria

How about receiving $32,000 for looking after pandas all day? The Giant Panda Protection and Research Centre in China offers the position of panda caretaker. The sole mission of this job is to spend 365 days with the pandas, experiencing their pleasures and sufferings.

Recommended articles

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

5 Kenyan chefs & food influencers taking over social media in food revolution

5 Kenyan chefs & food influencers taking over social media in food revolution

Get to know the 2 Kericho heroes Ruto honoured for Mashujaa Day

Get to know the 2 Kericho heroes Ruto honoured for Mashujaa Day

Condom tester, professional sleeper and other weird but fun jobs

Condom tester, professional sleeper and other weird but fun jobs

Mashujaa Day fashion: Politicians opt for Kitenge & business suits at Kericho Green [Photos]

Mashujaa Day fashion: Politicians opt for Kitenge & business suits at Kericho Green [Photos]

13 ways to achieve your personal goals

13 ways to achieve your personal goals

The women of this tribe cut off their fingers when a loved one dies

The women of this tribe cut off their fingers when a loved one dies

4 types of girlfriends that deserve 'girlfriend allowance'

4 types of girlfriends that deserve 'girlfriend allowance'

Top 10 most religious countries in the world

Top 10 most religious countries in the world

10 simple ways to deal with an angry partner

10 simple ways to deal with an angry partner

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Ways to increase your chance of giving birth to twins [pinterest]

Want to give birth to twins? Here are 5 ways to increase your chances

A man looking at his phone

11 things that sell out cheating men in relationships

Infections you can get from kissing [beautylish]

5 nasty infections you can get from kissing

The first thing you pick up in the morning

Don't check your phone first thing in the morning, here's why