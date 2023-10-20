Condom tester, professional sleeper and other weird but fun jobs

Here are five weird but fun jobs:

1. Professional sleeper

The job of a professional sleeper is to test the comfort of beds. They will sleep in different beds each night and write reviews about their satisfaction.

2. Drying paint watcher

Some people might think watching paint dry is boring, but not these people. Companies hire people to keep an eye on the changing colours and particles of paint as it dries, both on walls and under a microscope, to ensure the paints are durable and do not fall off.

3. Netflix watcher

If you have this job, all you have to do is watch Netflix movies and series every day before they get released.

To make it easier for viewers to find what they're looking for, Netflix engaged a team of committed people to review and classify all material before it is made public. So they decide if it's a rom-com, an action movie, or any other category. It helps the algorithm to suggests movies and series for them.

4. Professional mourner

In case you die single and alone, you can always make sure there are professional mourners at your funeral. These people cry and wail loudly during a funeral, even though they do not know the deceased. This is customary in Southeast Asia and some parts of Africa. Someone's job is to be a professional mourner; this assists the deceased on their way to the afterlife.

5. Condom tester

Most condom manufacturing companies need to test their condoms for quality assurance.

A "breakage and slippage study" requires women and men (or a couple) to use a test condom five to eight times during sex and then fill out a detailed questionnaire. They seek information on the placement, position, sobriety, noise, pain, orgasm, and if the condom snags on the pubes.

6. Panda hugger

