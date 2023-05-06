The sports category has moved to a new website.

David Osiany and wife Syombua break silence amid Maverick Aoko’s cheating claims

Charles Ouma

Maverick Aoko took to social media with claims that David Osiany stepped out of his marriage and was romantically involed with her, detailing what she claimed was their escapades

David Osiany and Syombua Osiany
Former Chief Administrative Secretary David Osiany and his wife, Syombua Osiany are not letting sensational cheating claims by Maverick Aoko dampen their spirit as the couple celebrates their anniversary.

The couple that is currently tucked in Zanzibar, celebrating 8 years since the media personality said “I do” to her husband took to social media to celebrate love, with Syombua letting the world know that the former CAS is hers and hers alone.

Syombua told off Maverick Aoko over her claims that the CAS was romantically involved with her.

Maverick detailed their alleged escapades on social media, alleging that at as the Covid-19 pandemic raged on, the CAS found time to pop in at her Kawangware bedsitter for an extra-marital affair.

While celebrating her husband, Syombua praised Osiany, showering him with love and declaring that he belongs to her and her alone.

MAY THE 5TH!...2015..Exactly 8yrs ago today at 11.40am live on air as we did #chapakazi on kenya's number one radio station, he popped the question, I said I do!..I STILL DO!Hii mali ni yangu; given by God, carried by his grace @davidosiany" Syombua wrote.

Osiany responded, professing his never-ending love for Syombua and noting that he would still choose her if he could turn back the hand of time.

David Osiany with his family on holiday
“To brighter, better, lovelier, sunnier,wealthier and healthier tomorrows my wife and queen. Cheers to now and always.If i could turn back the hands of time,i'd still have this ride with you jaoda.#ForwardAndUpwards" Osiany wrote.

READ: How former SONU president wants Magoha honoured by UoN

Osiany's advice on how to choose a partner

The couple that has been sharing lovely photos of their vacation on social media became a trending topic after Maverick Aoko surfaced with cheating claims in which he alleged that the former CAS stepped out of his marriage for a romantic escapade with her.

The former Ministry of Industrialisation, Trade & Enterprise Development CAS in a past interview recounted their humble beginnings, narrating that his wife chose him as a husband because of the potential she saw in him.

"I don't think Syombua chose a man who had money, she chose a man who had a promise. There was no money then, it caught up with us on the way or probably will catch up with us along the way. So don't choose money but choose the possibility of providence in a man, does this guy have a purpose, is there a promise, is he hardworking?

"Don't look for perfect but ensure that you find imperfections that you can deal with. One person is gonna be imperfect, and another imperfect, check if this imperfection is something I can handle. If yes, give it a go, if no, try another time. Eventually, get a partner," " Osiany stated.

The couple has one daughter.

Charles Ouma

